ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

Search will take deal, testify against Miller

By KEITH PEARLMAN, Daily Sun Specialty Editor
Villages Daily Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuspended Sumter County commissioner Gary Search has accepted a series of punishments from prosecutors in exchange for immunity and testimony against his co-defendant in a felony perjury case. Search signed the deal on April 19 and the next day submitted his resignation to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who ordered Search’s...

www.thevillagesdailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sumter County, FL
State
Florida State
Sumter County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Perjury
WMBB

Nine arrested at Campflowers Road ‘nuisance house’

BAYOU GEORGE, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies raided a house Thursday that was the scene of a fatal drug overdose, a second overdose, and a drive-by shooting over the last two weeks. Investigators found meth and drug paraphernalia and arrested the nine people who were living at the home. Court records state that […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

FBI warns of cyberattacks on US food plants after a dozen hit by mysterious fires

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Cyber Division issued a statement last week warning of potential ransomware attacks against the agricultural industry as more than a dozen food processing plants across the United States suffered damage from mysterious fires. “Cyber actors may perceive [agricultural] cooperatives as lucrative targets with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WINKNEWS.com

Naples felon indicted on multiple PPP fraud charges

A Naples man whose commercial property was searched by the FBI in March has been indicted Thursday on multiple charges related to PPP fraud. Daniel Joseph Tisone, 34, faces charges of wire fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, illegal monetary transactions and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. If convicted, Tisone faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison for each wire fraud count (4 counts) and bank fraud count (6 counts), a 2-year minimum mandatory term of imprisonment for the aggravated identity theft counts (2 counts), up to 10 years in federal prison for each illegal monetary transaction count (5 counts) and for the possession of ammunition count. The indictment also notifies Tisone that the U.S. intends to forfeit his interest in a 2019 Tiara 34LS boat, two real properties located in Naples, a 4.02 carat solitaire engagement ring, approximately $65,645.69 seized from two bank accounts, and approximately $2,617,447.17, which are alleged to be traceable to proceeds of the offense.
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy