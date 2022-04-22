Search will take deal, testify against Miller

A Naples man whose commercial property was searched by the FBI in March has been indicted Thursday on multiple charges related to PPP fraud. Daniel Joseph Tisone, 34, faces charges of wire fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, illegal monetary transactions and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. If convicted, Tisone faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison for each wire fraud count (4 counts) and bank fraud count (6 counts), a 2-year minimum mandatory term of imprisonment for the aggravated identity theft counts (2 counts), up to 10 years in federal prison for each illegal monetary transaction count (5 counts) and for the possession of ammunition count. The indictment also notifies Tisone that the U.S. intends to forfeit his interest in a 2019 Tiara 34LS boat, two real properties located in Naples, a 4.02 carat solitaire engagement ring, approximately $65,645.69 seized from two bank accounts, and approximately $2,617,447.17, which are alleged to be traceable to proceeds of the offense.

NAPLES, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO