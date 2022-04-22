These aren’t the same old Mets

Buck Showalter, as the Mets and their fans are learning, believes there are wins in the details.

For two weeks, the seriousness of purpose has been overt with the Mets. Too often in their history, especially their recent history, the Mets had played with a glaze of unpreparedness. I remember, for example, a situation early in Mickey Callaway’s first season as manager in 2018. After a game against the Braves, I asked him why he played the infield in in a certain situation. Callaway wore the look of a student who had not prepared for a test as he struggled at first to even remember the scenario and then alternated between flummoxed and bedraggled in explaining why he did it.

As a young Yankees beat writer, I remember covering Bucky Dent and Stump Merrill as managers. I was so inexperienced that I had no idea how nonsensical their replies about strategy were until … Showalter replaced Merrill to begin the 1992 season.

If you asked Showalter why he played the infield in, you better have empty pages in your reporter’s notebook. Because Showalter would not have one reason. He would have a litany, which would include variables for the rest of the game and the next day and what was available when and how he imagined the game playing out. It was three-dimensional thinking. And it was part of the unofficial PhD program that Showalter fashioned for any reporter who wanted to learn. He just forced you to see the game differently, to think about the game differently.

Buck Showalter is hyper-prepared and able to explain his strategic thinking. Mickey Callaway was … not. USA TODAY Sports

It is why, for the past three decades, when managers were unprepared, it resonated more with me – because I know what that looks like. I came to call, for example, Merrill’s strategy implementation “The Wheel of Stump.” I played the infield in last time, let’s spin the wheel and see what I will do this time … Look at that, we are going to play it in again.

But then I also saw a manager who had thought about these kinds of situations so much and could translate his thought into real-time strategy and sell it to his players, in large part because the players recognized this was not some guess-level ad lib.

So I am not surprised that the Mets dugout has that good professional feel even after a lockout forbade conversations between management and players and they had a 3 1/2-week shotgun spring training and have been through just two weeks of a regular season. I have seen this with Showalter before – and he was a much younger manager then with far less gravitas.

With veterans such as Eduardo Escobar added to the core, there is seriousness and focus prevailing in the Mets dugout. Corey Sipkin

What I am surprised about is the Mets as an organization. Because it has not just been the dugout that has radiated competence to date. For so many years, so much the Mets did was swathed in slapstick and thoughtlessness and out-and-out incompetence. They just could not get the little things correct, and the big stuff followed.

So in the year-plus since Wilpon ownership became Cohen ownership, I have been searching for signs that it is a new day in other ways than simply Cohen’s willingness to spend money.

I do not want to overstate this, but last weekend was a terrific weekend for the franchise – and not just because they took two of three from the overmatched Diamondbacks. It was because they ran three ceremonies that were near pitch-perfect in honoring the franchise’s history with the right combination of joy and tears.

The unveiling of the Tom Seaver statue outside Citi Field was note-perfect. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

On Friday, prior to the home opener and wrapped within the celebration of Jackie Robisnon breaking MLB’s color barrier, the Mets unveiled a splendid statue of Tom Seaver . Considering the history, yeah, I wondered if the curtain would be lifted to reveal a left-handed version of Seaver or Norm Siebern (because the sculptor had been hard of hearing). Instead, there was Seaver in 10 feet of drop-and-drive magnificence.

On Saturday, the Mets honored Gil Hodges, and on Sunday, they dedicated the press box to longtime beloved media relations head Jay Horwitz . For the Horwitz ceremony, those of us who attended were nestled in a small area where the plaque commemorating Horwitz was hung. Cohen was a few feet in front of me. He had no idea I was watching him watch this ceremony. But considering the depictions of him from his hedge fund life, I have consistently looked for signs of humanity and humility. And both were on display during the ceremony.

Considering his status, he could have cannibalized the moment. He didn’t. He stood off to the side, laughing and applauding and enjoying such a warm moment for his organization. He played the proud owner of a fine moment ideally.

It should be noted that Fred Wilpon was at all of the ceremonies, too, which was proper and spoke to his kindness as well. Also, the Seaver statue was commissioned while Wilpon was still the owner. But that it took so long for the Mets to construct such a statue spoke to part of the tin-eared M.O. of Wilpon ownership.

Steve Cohen addresses Mets fans at the Tom Seaver statue ceremony that was part of a banner weekend and homestand for the franchise. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

The Mets have an imperfect history – from Seaver being traded to the drug-induced falls of Dwight Gooden and Darryl Strawberry to Generation K and so much more. But here is the thing: With all of the flaws, Mets fans love these players. Horwitz moving into an alumni relations role, in which his passion and relationships are utilized, has helped bring so many of the past players back into the fold, and there will be an Old-Timers’ Day this year tied to the franchise’s 60th anniversary.

Maybe it was just a well-scripted weekend. But the Mets have screwed up the script plenty over the years. This time, all the details were right. And there are wins in the details – both on and off the field.

For 3Up this week, just a few quick observations:

1. Watch Starling Marte with the ball in his hands. Watch how in game situations with men on base, he decisively delivers a ball to a base without hesitation. Now watch Joey Gallo. With Gallo, there is that momentary pause when he looks up to survey what is happening. He has such a strong arm that it can at times make up for those parts of a second he is losing by not pre-evaluating game situations such as outs, inning, speed of the runners, etc.

A few years back, Clint Frazier was somehow a Gold Glove award finalist, and I kept asking how someone who does not know instantly and/or instinctively what to do with the ball in his hands could be a finalist for a defensive award.

Joey Gallo often appears indecisive in the Yankees outfield. Robert Sabo

Real-time baseball IQ is a separating skill that has been undervalued in a more analytic era. This is not an argument against analytics. I think they are incredibly valuable. But so is having the ability to watch the games and see who handles game situations well.

2. Frazier started five of the Cubs’ first 11 games. Chicago used him as the DH in four of those – so just one in the outfield. He is hitting .143. Now, it’s just 24 plate appearances. But let’s keep an eye on whether all Frazier really needed was a change of scenery for his skills to flourish.

3. It’s been cold in a lot of places. There was a shortened spring training. It is just two weeks of games. You know there is a “but” coming.

But offense is again taking a beating (no, it is not just the Yankees ). The 4.02 runs per game through Wednesday was the lowest since 1992. The .678 OPS is the lowest since 1972 – irony alert: in reaction, the AL went to a designated hitter the following season, yet this .678 is produced in the year when the universal DH was codified. The league-wide .230 batting average would be the lowest ever – seven points south of the all-time worst set in 1968, The Year of the Pitcher, which led to the lowering of the mound.

Hunter Greene may find it more difficult to pump triple-digit fastballs with the potential implementation of a pitch clock. USA TODAY Sports

Note the rule changes came after the 1968 and 1972 seasons. We should anticipate the hand of MLB on – at minimum – defensive shifts for next year. But the biggest difference maker could be implementing a pitch clock. The main reason to install the timer is to try to improve pace of play. But studies have shown it is harder to deliver max velocity over and over with shorter durations between pitches.

And velocity – more than any other element – is at the heart of diminishing offense. It was not long ago that a 94-mph fastball was high-end. Now it is basically the average fastball thrown in the sport. Amazingly, fastballs are not even thrown half the time in games any more. But the impact of the velocity makes all the off-speed offerings even more debilitating to hitters, especially when you consider that pitch labs are helping pitchers shape those off-speed pitches for even greater movement.

You know Victor Robles, who over the past year has lost his hold on what seemed like would be a long-term job in center field with the Nationals because of his poor offense? His career slash line is .233/.312/.368 for a .680 OPS. MLB DHs this year, through Wednesday, were at .224/.307/.373 for a .680 OPS.

MLB needs a pitch clock – to speed up the game and to slow down the pitches.