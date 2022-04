Prom season is finally here, and central Pennsylvania students are bringing out their most stylish suits and dresses to mark the occasion. On Friday night, we stopped by Bishop McDevitt high school, which was hosting its 2022 prom at the Red Lion Hotel on Lindle Road in Harrisburg. Many seniors and juniors put on their finest apparel to display on the dance floor.

