TV Series

Eastenders - Jack Sam story makes no sense

By dublintvfan Posts:
digitalspy.com
 3 days ago

Why is Jack so afraid of Sam he's a highly respected member of the police force who looked after his soon for the last years over someone who was involved in covering up a murder went on the run and then left her son for 6 years. Surely he...

forums.digitalspy.com

SheKnows

Young & Restless Alum Daniel Goddard Gets Lily/Cane Fans Excited With Two Simple Words

Things could not be going better for The Young and the Restless‘ Billy and Lily. Somehow, they’ve managed to figure out a way to mix business and pleasure, something many real-life couples struggle with on a daily basis. Although they’ve hit a few tough spots in the past, those rough seas appear to be behind them with nothing but smooth sailing ahead.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw shares spoilers for rest of 2022 and 50th anniversary

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw has shared some cheeky spoilers for the rest of 2022 and the soap's 50th anniversary. The celebrations for the golden anniversary for the ITV soap will officially take place in October, as Shaw and her writers honour all of the incredible characters, cliffhangers and stunts that have come before in past decades.
CELEBRITIES
#Tptb
digitalspy.com

Eastenders to air first Male Rape Storyline

Https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/18350241/eastenders-line-up-shocking-gay-rape-storyline/amp/. Oh no, just want ben to be happy. Coronation Street did this storyline few years ago with David. I like Lewis as well. I hope they do this storyline justice. This will be a powerful story but more misery for Ben. This will also bring back horrible memories for...
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

Is Victoria leaving The Young and the Restless?

THE DRAMA continues to unfold on the long-running TV drama, The Young and The Restless. Among the conflict surrounding Jordi Vilasuso's firing from the soap opera and the exit of his fan-favorite character Rey, Y&R fans are curious to know if Victoria Newman is the next character to leave the show.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Siblings: Everything To Know About His 3 Brothers & Sisters

Will Smith has an older sister as well as a pair of younger twin siblings. Find out more about the actor’s sisters and younger brother here!. In West Philadelphia born and raised, Will Smith had plenty of siblings to hang out with on the playground “where I spent most of my days.” While the actor has gone on to much success, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star is clearly still very close to his three siblings. Even though he has a family of his own (including a son and daughter with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith), Will definitely has a special bond with his brother and sisters. Find out more about all three of Will’s siblings here!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Tristan Rogers Reveals Why, in All These Years, Robert and Laura Never Became a Couple

Daytime Emmy award-winning actor opens up about his character’s Port Charles first love interest. General Hospital vet Tristan Rogers (Robert) recently sat down with his co-star Maurice Benard (Sonny) for a “different” State of Mind interview, more storytelling, “more of a fun” discussion. And boy did we learn some neat facts along the way…
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: The photos Married At First Sight producers don't want you to see: Shock images show what REALLY happened behind the scenes during filming on the finale - and some unlikely friendships

While there's no shortage of drama during Married At First Sight 's dinner parties, things aren't always what they seem behind the scenes. Daily Mail Australia can reveal that plenty of strategic planning by the show's producers made sure Monday night's finale made for excellent TV. The participants were given...
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight's Brent Vitiello tells wife Tamara Djordjevic that she isn't 'God's gift to humanity' before appearing to DUMP her in explosive new trailer

Their Married at First Sight journey has been anything but a romantic fairytale. And the future of Brent Vitiello and Tamara Djordjevic's TV marriage isn't looking too bright, thanks to a new trailer for Monday night's final vows episode. The emotionally charged clip begins with footage of Brent nervously making...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Well, Luke-ee Here! The Return of General Hospital’s Jennifer Smith Just Dropped a Huge Hint That [Spoiler]’s Alive and Well

Folks watching General Hospital today, Wednesday, April 6, were treated to a surprise when Holly Gagnier popped back up on our screens as mob princess Jennifer Smith. Last seen at Luke’s funeral back in January, at the time, the late Frank Smith’s daughter dearest hinted at more revelations to come. Her mourning of her ex, Luke, was revealed to be little more than a pretense for Jennifer to find out whether Sonny had any plans to expand the business out west.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Robert Scott Wilson Takes His ‘Shot’ — and Makes It

Daytime favorite dons some camouflage and walks away with a win. While you are watching your favorite Salem soap or even taking in a primetime series or movie, be sure to pay attention to the commercials that follow. If you don’t, you just might miss a very familiar daytime face. Days of Our Lives actor Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) shared an iSpot.tv video on his Instagram, featuring none other than himself in the latest commercial for the United States Army.
CELEBRITIES

