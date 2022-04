The Utah Jazz are facing unneeded distractions in their playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, and one of them appears to have annoyed the team’s hierarchy. Some prominent members of the Jazz organization were “surprised and upset” to see Knicks executive William Wesley sitting courtside at Utah’s Game 1 loss to Dallas, according to Ian Begley of SNY. The Knicks have been frequently linked to Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, and Wesley’s appearance was seen by some as a scouting mission.

