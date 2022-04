Time to trade your winter gloves for your gardening gloves and spruce up your garden at the Shaler Garden Club’s 68th annual plant sale from 9 a.m.-noon May 7 at the Kiwanis Park on Wetzel Road in Glenshaw. Hardy perennials from members’ gardens will be offered at bargain prices, along with herbs, vegetables, houseplants, potted arrangements and bulbs. A fabulous basket auction will add to the festivities. Come rain or shine. Proceeds benefit community projects and philanthropic donations of the Shaler Garden Club. For more information or any updates on the event, visit shalergardenclub.com.

GLENSHAW, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO