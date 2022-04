The Red Sox had to think they had an extra-base hit in a tight game against the Blue Jays until George Springer came up with a catch-of-the-year candidate. Boston Red Sox fans have been waiting for the offense to get off the ground throughout the majority of the opening month of the 2022 MLB season and hoped that they could do that on Monday evening in Toronto as they took on the Blue Jays.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO