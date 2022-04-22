ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

At last, Plant High alumnus Christian Watson’s NFL potential fully blooms

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UNBgg_0fGskMoI00
North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson, a Plant High alumnus, catches a pass during the NFL scouting combine on March 3 in Indianapolis. Watson became the first receiver of his size (6-4, 208) to achieve a max-99 athleticism score at the event, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. [ CHARLIE NEIBERGALL | AP ]

TAMPA — They’re numb to the late-bloomer narrative.

Christian Watson’s family and formative-year coaches insist this son of a former NFL safety and sibling of a former All-Big Ten linebacker has possessed the most athleticism of his brood practically since birth. Those mesmerizing metrics Watson posted at the NFL scouting combine? Equal parts inherent and incredible.

“He’s always been a freak of nature athletically,” said older brother Tre Watson, entering his second season with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. “I think he came out of the womb 1-percent body fat and with a six-pack (abdomen).”

If only his birthdate hadn’t clashed so intensely with college football’s recruiting calendar. The Plant High alumnus was only 16 — and still developing physically — during the spring prior to his senior year and turned 18 only a few days before graduating.

“The thing is, he was a late bloomer when it came to high school that you all saw,” said his mom, Christa Watson.

“He was not a late bloomer in athletics in his life. ... There were kids on Christian’s team that graduated with him that were 19. That’s a huge difference between a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old on the same (high school) team. There’s a very big difference developmentally.”

Those disparities have been conquered — and then some.

After five seasons at Division I-AA dynasty North Dakota State, a dazzling week of Senior Bowl workouts and an historic NFL scouting combine performance, Watson, 22, arrives at NFL draft weekend as a fully formed, 6-foot-4 first-round prospect.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” former Plant coach Robert Weiner said.

“The kind of stuff that it was really going to take to be a superstar in college and a guy who could play on Sundays, and not only play but play at a high level — that was all there, and that was all in place. You just had to have a little bit of vision for that. And maybe I had a little more inside scoop than other people in order to see it.”

Longtime ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has Watson going to the Packers with the No. 22 overall pick. Fellow ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay projects him going to the Titans at No. 26. The Bucs, who pick at No. 27, are believed to be very intrigued.

“He’s ridiculously fast,” said former Bucs general manager Mark Dominik, now an analyst for SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I mean, that’s the way he plays — at least from what I’ve seen — because he’s got such explosiveness in his routes. ... I really like the way he competes and the way he fights for the football.”

The evolution stuns those privy only to his four-year prep career.

Flashing potential before puberty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YFjqr_0fGskMoI00
Former Plant High receiver Christian Watson, a projected first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, cut his football teeth as a grade-schooler with the New Tampa Wildcats. [ Photo provided by Christa Watson ]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6sOP_0fGskMoI00

Stay updated on the Buccaneers

Subscribe to our free Bucs RedZone newsletter

We’ll deliver a roundup of news and commentary on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weekly during the season.

You’re all signed up!

Want more of our free, weekly newsletters in your inbox? Let’s get started.

Watson, whose father Tim (who now goes by Tazim) spent parts of four seasons in the NFL, was playing youth football by age 4 and participating in competitive track at 7. Nicknamed “Scoot” for the way he scooted instead of crawled around as a baby, he also developed an affinity for climbing, jumping, flipping — anything requiring nerve and a nimble gene.

“Literally when he was probably 4 years old, he was faster than I was at 6 or 7,” Tre recalled.

“When he was a little kid, he was the best blocker anyone ever had seen in their lives and was pancaking kids every play. Again, he was a freak athlete, and all that strength and explosiveness in a little kid’s body, it doesn’t fare well for those other little kids.”

His athleticism developed far faster than his frame. Upon his arrival at Plant as a freshman, Watson had just turned 14, and wouldn’t hit 140 pounds until the following fall.

“I myself was a late bloomer, I didn’t get to what I would say was my grown-mannish size until my senior year,” added Tre Watson, who starred at Tampa Catholic. “But that’s also because we all have May-to-July birthdays, so we’re not the oldest in our classes.”

Further obscuring Watson’s potential was his peer group. In his class alone, four players — including fellow receiver Whop Philyor — would sign with Indiana. All were physically developing far faster, playing a bit more, and in turn providing more game tape to recruiters.

Meantime, Watson spent two seasons on Plant’s junior varsity, then managed only four catches (two for touchdowns) as a junior for a 9-3 Panthers team in 2015. By the spring prior to his senior season — a critical juncture on the recruiting timeline — Watson had eclipsed 6 feet and added some weight but still didn’t possess the size or game tape that turned heads.

“I can’t tell the University of Florida that they should take Christian Watson, who’s 5-foot-8 and 152 pounds. I think they would’ve laughed at me and I would’ve laughed at me,” Weiner said.

“But I did tell those guys going into his senior year, ‘I know you guys are all full (in terms of scholarship allotment), but this guy is going to be a superstar on Saturdays, and he is going to play on Sundays.’ I said it over and over and over again to anybody who would listen.”

Only North Dakota State seemed willing to lend an ear.

One offer, one pledge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q5yX7_0fGskMoI00
North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson (left) was the youngest of Christa and Tim Watson's three kids. Tre (center) was an All-Big Ten linebacker at Maryland, and Lexi is a real-estate agent in Atlanta. [ Photo provided by Christa Watson ]

Bison receivers coach Atif Austin, a Tarpon Springs High alumnus who had coached the Spongers, had spotted Watson that spring in 2016 and knew a hidden gem when he saw one.

North Dakota State would be the only program to offer Watson. As 2016 progressed, he turned 17, sprouted a few more inches, added about 20 pounds of what Weiner called “really, really good muscle weight,” and reduced his 40-yard dash time from 4.7 to 4.47 seconds.

His senior year, he had 23 catches for 393 yards and eight touchdowns, posting a team-best 17.1 yards per catch as the speedster who took the top off the opposing defense.

The five ensuing seasons with the Bison (career average of 20.4 yards per catch, 57 plays of 20 or more yards, four I-AA national titles) now have been well chronicled. So has that combine performance, where Watson became the first receiver of his size (6-4, 208) to achieve a max-99 athleticism score, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

At last, the athletic and anatomical potential has come to full fruition.

Or full bloom.

“It was just a matter of time for him to grow into himself, who he is as a young man and as a football player, and obviously into his body as well,” Tre Watson said.

“And now that that’s happened, everyone’s really seeing it, and it’s just getting started for him.”

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa man faces 1st-degree murder charges in 2 fatal shootings in St. Petersburg, police say

ST. PETERSBURG — A Tampa man has been arrested in the fatal shootings of two St. Petersburg men killed days apart, the St. Petersburg Police Department announced Monday. Detectives identified Johnny Carnegie, 34, as a person of interest in the fatal shootings and took him into custody April 13 with the help of the Tampa Police Department and the FBI. He was being held in a Hillsborough County jail on charges unrelated to the shootings, police said.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Indiana State
City
Tarpon Springs, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys news: PFF’s highest-graded rusher from 2021 is already in Dallas

Cowboys backup RB Tony Pollard gets highest PFF rushing grade for 2021- Lauren Barash, The Landry Hat. All signs point to Tony Pollard deserving more touches. This week, Pro Football Focus provided fans with even more reasoning to believe that Pollard deserves a chance for more snaps than given in the past. According to PFF’s unique grading system, the Cowboys’ backup running back received the highest rushing grade out of all running backs last season with a grade of 90.3. A backup grading out better than Jonathan Taylor, Dalvin Cook, Nick Chubb, and Alvin Kamara.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Mcshay
thecomeback.com

49ers’s asking price for Deebo Samuel revealed

San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel shocked the NFL world last week when he requested a trade from the organization. Samuel is on the last year of his contract with the 49ers, and he is reportedly looking for a contract in the range of what Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill received this offseason. The team was in negotiation with Samuel on his new deal, but he appears pretty dead set on being traded if his recent actions are any indication.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: What WR market means for CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard as Dallas' Deebo?

The wide receivers are turning the NFL on its head this offseason. In this edition of News and Notes, we look at how the massive paydays being rung up by several pass-catchers could impact the Cowboys’ new WR1 twelve months from now. And while teams scramble to figure out a way to make a bid for the multidimensional services of a certain 49ers wideout, we look at how the Cowboys could perhaps DIY their own Deebo out of current running back Tony Pollard.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Nfl Draft#American Football#Plant High#The Montreal Alouettes#Division I Aa Dynasty
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson drums up boring new motto Broncos fans will be forced to love

Denver Broncos fans are eager to see Russell Wilson take the field for the first time since acquiring the star quarterback from the Seattle Seahawks. While there’s still plenty of time until the regular season, fans have been able to catch glimpses of Wilson in the Broncos’ Orange. The quarterback had a media appearance on Monday during which he unveiled a slightly corny, but very fitting, new catchphrase that we’re sure he will speak into existence in Denver. Via Dov Kleiman, Wilson revealed his new motto, “Broncos Country, let’s ride.”
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Bad Sportsmanship Displayed In USFL Game Sunday

A strange play occurred during Sunday’s USFL contest between the Tampa Bay Bandits and New Orleans Breakers. Defensive back Antonio Reed knocked down an opposing player attempting to block. Rather than immediately diverting his attention to the play, Reed momentarily sat on the player’s head. There’s little precedent...
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Kelvin Joseph: ‘Be His Best Brother’

FRISCO - Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have started the voluntary workout portion of their offseason program here inside The Star, and the beleaguered Kelvin Joseph has been involved in the sessions. “He’s been around,” Prescott said of Joseph, working out despite his connection to a drive-by murder in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

49ers Announce Contract Decision On Nick Bosa

The San Francisco 49ers have already made a contract decision on standout edge rusher Nick Bosa. On Monday, John Lynch announced the team has exercised the fifth-year option on Bosa’s contract, ensuring he’ll play for the the Niners in 2023. Bosa is still playing on his rookie contract....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Patriots, Texans Reportedly Agree To NFL Draft Trade

There was a 2022 NFL Draft trade consummated on Monday afternoon, but it wasn’t of the juicy variety that fans are hoping for right now. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots sent their fifth-round pick this year to the Houston Texans in exchange for sixth and seventh-rounder selections.
HOUSTON, TX
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa boy, 15, facing felony vehicular homicide charge in fatal crash

A 15-year-old Tampa boy is facing a vehicular homicide charge in connection to a crash that killed a 44-year-old woman in Plant City. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Calvin Sanford has been identified as the driver of a stolen Nissan Frontier that fled from an attempted traffic stop in Tampa on March 12. He is being charged as an adult, agency spokesperson Merissa Lynn said.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
65K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy