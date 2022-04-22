In the 608: Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championship set for Saturday

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgeville, WI

Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championship set for Saturday

By Josh Spreiter
 3 days ago

DODGEVILLE, Wis. – The annual Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championship is set for Saturday, April 23 at the Ley Memorial Pavilion at Harris Park in Dodgeville.

Amateurs will compete in separate “heats” in four sandwich categories: Classic, Classic Plus One, Classic Plus Extras, and Classic Dessert. All entries must use real Wisconsin cheese.

Judges score the sandwiches based upon presentation, taste, and style. First, second, and third place awards and prizes are given for each sandwich category.

There is also a special competitive just for young chefs (aged 12-17). Other activities include beer and wine, grilled cheese sandwiches, and exhibitors.

Madison, WI
