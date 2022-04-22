ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yum China Launches KFC Green Pioneer Stores In Hangzhou & Beijing

By Shivani Kumaresan
 3 days ago
  • Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) has launched quick-service restaurant brand KFC's first Green Pioneer Stores in Hangzhou and Beijing.
  • The move is part of Yum China's climate strategy toward reaching net-zero value chain greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.
  • Green Pioneer Stores utilize advanced low-carbon technologies in construction and daily operations and reduce GHG emissions by about 15% per year.
  • "We will continue to explore the utilization of innovative technologies in restaurant construction and operations to promote sustainable development as well as contribute to the low carbon economy," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China.
  • Price Action: YUMC shares are trading higher by 0.61% at $41.33 in premarket on the last check Friday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
