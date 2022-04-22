Police arrest man for attempted fraud

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police arrested a man April 7 who had been interviewed then released during an investigation for fraud in late January. The case stemmed from an incident Jan. 27 when police responded to a...
A 32-year-old man accused of murdering a mother and three children has appeared before a Crown Court judge for a pre-trial hearing. Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.
A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing. The remains of Liliana "Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader''s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.He also warned the public that a threat to...
Surveillance footage shows the hours leading up to a North Carolina father committing a horrific murder-suicide. Authorities believe Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26, shot his girlfriend Ashton Brown, 26, and their two children, Bella, 4, and Brixx, 8 months old, before setting their house on fire and fatally shooting himself, My Fox 8 reports.
MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
Just weeks before signing his deal with Interscope Records, North Carolina slang spitter DaBaby was involved in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jaylin Craig in a local Walmart. The charges were eventually dropped due to DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, claiming self-defense in the fight. Now four years...
An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
Police in Wisconsin say the death of a missing 10-year-old girl is being investigated as a homicide, CBS Minnesota reports. Iliana Peters, who went by Lily, was found dead around 9:15 a.m. Monday, according to the Chippewa Falls Police Department. Her father reported her missing Sunday night after she did not return home from her aunt's house.
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
Two people charged over the death of a two-year-old girl have appeared in crown court. Kyle Bevan, 30, from Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth, is accused of murdering Lola James.The infant’s mother Sinead James 29, from Neyland, Pembrokeshire, is charged with causing or allowing Lola’s death.Lola suffered a “catastrophic” head injury at her home in Haverfordwest in July 2020, the court heard.Officers were called out on Friday 17 July and Lola died four days later at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff.At Swansea Crown Court on Monday, Bevan appeared via videolink wearing a grey prison-issue jumper. He spoke only to confirm his name.James did not attend the hearing and was said to be self-isolating because of Covid-19 in Eastwood Park, the women’s prison in Gloucestershire.James and Bevan appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Friday after being re-arrested and charged the day before.They were initially arrested on suspicion of assault and neglect after Lola’s death.Bevan has previously indicated that he will plead not guilty to the charge against him.Judge Thomas QF said he would be asking a high-court judge to preside over the trial.A pre-trial hearing has been set for June 24.
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Bodybuilder Shane Post was shot in the torso after getting into a dispute with a neighbor over a parking space outside his Dallas, TX townhome last Tuesday ... and the man who allegedly pulled the trigger is now behind bars. Thankfully, Shane, whose colon, liver, and kidney were damaged, is...
How was a man in a Louisiana prison who was supposed to be on suicide watch allowed to smoke insecticide, leading to his death?. That's the question Jennifer Bartie wants answered. The man was her son, 37-year-old Javon Kennerson, who died in December 2020 several weeks after falling into a sudden and severe mental health emergency.
A mother who killed two of her children when she crashed into a lorry while drink-driving has been jailed for more than four years. Mary McCann, 35, crashed into the HGV on the M1 northbound near Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, on 9 August. Daughter Lilly, four, and son Smaller, 10, were...
Three women and a man have been killed in a “devastating” stabbing attack at a house in south-east London.The victims were all pronounced dead at the scene in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, in the early hours of Monday.A man, who was known to them, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.Anne Birkett, 60, whose back bedroom looks on to the property where the victims were found, said she was woken by police sirens and a circling helicopter just before 2am.Ms Birkett told the PA news agency: “It’s devastating – you hear all of this but you never...
Per the Alabama Highway Patrol Division a 25-year-old Anniston man was killed in a Calhoun County crash Sunday night. According to state troopers, Enrique Isaac Morales died when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The crash happened on Parkwood Drive near Bynum Leatherwood Road, roughly five miles west of Anniston around 10:10 p.m. Morales was pronounced dead at the scene. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.
