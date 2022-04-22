After 13 years in Fairview Heights, a popular fish fry is moving to a new community

The Walton family has had its last fish fry at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Fairview Heights.

Walton’s Kitchen & Fish Fry is moving to Catholic War Veterans Post 370 at 3535 Route 159, between Belleville and Smithton, according to Mary Schwarz.

Schwarz has worked with the Waltons for so long – since 2009 – that she’s been “adopted into the family.”

“I think it’s gonna be good … for us,” said Schwarz, who is excited about the move.

The move was officially announced on April 1 with a post on the Walton’s Facebook page.

Ken and Jeanette Walton started operating at 5420 Old Collinsville Road in November 2008. The final Walton’s fish fry at the location was April 15, marking the end of Lent and their time at the KC Hall.

Prior to that, the Waltons ran the concession stand at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds from June 1991 to March 2008, according to a January 2009 Belleville News-Democrat story.

They also owned and operated the Walton’s Smorgasbord family restaurants from 1978-1993, with locations in Freeburg, Belleville and Glen Carbon.

Walton’s will serve meals at the Catholic War Vets from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, starting Wednesday, May 4.

Aside from fish on Fridays, pizza will be served each day. Chicken dinners will be available Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, according to Schwarz.

However, she said the menu details are still a work in progress.

Plans also include holding a Queen of Hearts on Thursdays.

For info and updates, check out the Facebook page .

Walton's Fish Fry SMAG 012509 by Jennifer Green on Scribd