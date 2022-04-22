ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 13 years in Fairview Heights, a popular fish fry is moving to a new community

By Jennifer Green
 3 days ago

The Walton family has had its last fish fry at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Fairview Heights.

Walton’s Kitchen & Fish Fry is moving to Catholic War Veterans Post 370 at 3535 Route 159, between Belleville and Smithton, according to Mary Schwarz.

Schwarz has worked with the Waltons for so long – since 2009 – that she’s been “adopted into the family.”

“I think it’s gonna be good … for us,” said Schwarz, who is excited about the move.

The move was officially announced on April 1 with a post on the Walton’s Facebook page.

Ken and Jeanette Walton started operating at 5420 Old Collinsville Road in November 2008. The final Walton’s fish fry at the location was April 15, marking the end of Lent and their time at the KC Hall.

Prior to that, the Waltons ran the concession stand at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds from June 1991 to March 2008, according to a January 2009 Belleville News-Democrat story.

They also owned and operated the Walton’s Smorgasbord family restaurants from 1978-1993, with locations in Freeburg, Belleville and Glen Carbon.

Walton’s will serve meals at the Catholic War Vets from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, starting Wednesday, May 4.

Aside from fish on Fridays, pizza will be served each day. Chicken dinners will be available Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, according to Schwarz.

However, she said the menu details are still a work in progress.

Plans also include holding a Queen of Hearts on Thursdays.

For info and updates, check out the Facebook page .

50-pound endangered fish caught in Lake of the Ozarks

ST. LOUIS – A man caught a 50-pound fish in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri Department of Conservation said Troy Staggs caught the 30-year-old and 56-inch long lake sturgeon when his “fishing tackle wrapped around its tail!” MDC said it took Staggs 47 minutes to bring the fish to the boat. Staggs then measured the fish and took a few photos before releasing the fish back into the Lake of the Ozarks.
Interstate 55/70, Madison, Illinois, St. Clair County

MADISON - The two right lanes on Interstate 55/70 westbound at mile marker 9, Black Lane, in Collinsville closed at 9 a.m. today. These restrictions are needed to install shielding on the Black Lane bridge over I-55/70.  IDOT District 8 Operations forces will make the needed improvements.  Full access will be restored as soon as possible.
Restaurant reopens in Paducah, Ky. under new management

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Zaxby’s restaurant in Paducah will reopen under new management. Located on U.S. Highway 60 W., the restaurant will reopen on Monday, April 25 to drive-thru guests first, with plans to open the dining room at a later date. According to a news release from...
New casino breaks ground in Downstate Illinois

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Downstate Danville broke ground on a new casino Tuesday. Danville, like Rockford, received one of the six casino licenses handed out back in 2019. The city will be home to the sixth “Golden Nugget” casino in the country. The mayor, city officials and their corporate partners celebrated the beginning of construction […]
