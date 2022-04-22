ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

DeSmith has 52-save shutout, Penguins defeat Bruins to gain in Metro

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH -- Casey DeSmith made an NHL career-high 52 saves for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 4-0 win against the Boston Bruins at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. It was DeSmith's third shutout of the season and ninth in 79 NHL starts. His previous career high of 48 saves came in...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings jobbed by officials against Penguins [Video]

We’ve got another edition of “NHL Officiating Circus” for you. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 5-2 lead over the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena after forward Evgeni Malkin (who wasn’t suspended by the NHL back in the 2009 Cup Finals after instigating a fight in the final few minutes of Game 2) deposited the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss, who had just stopped Jake Guentzel’s shot a moment before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Kane's four points help Oilers defeat Avalanche, clinch playoff berth

EDMONTON -- Evander Kane scored a hat trick and had an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 6-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Place on Friday. Connor McDavid had three assists, Kailer Yamamoto and Kris Russell each had a...
NHL
NHL

Ducks captain Getzlaf fails at trivia about his long NHL career

Veteran of 17 seasons gets asked questions like which goalie he's scored on most. You can tell Ryan Getzlaf was never really the type to be concerned with his own stats. And if you weren't certain about that, a video the Anaheim Ducks shared on social media is proof positive.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Stutzle game-time decision for Senators against Blue Jackets

Copp, Chytil day to day for Rangers with injuries; Carter will play Saturday for Penguins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Ottawa Senators. Tim Stutzle will be a game-time decision when the Senators visit the Columbus Blue Jackets...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Columbus, PA
City
Washington, MA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Washington, PA
The Hockey Writers

3 Penguins Who Need to Step Up During 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Penguins have gone through a roller-coaster season that’s been filled with injury reports, dynamic offense and hard work. Head coach Mike Sullivan has his team working their tails off trying to get prepared for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They will be in tough as the recent news of starting netminder Tristan Jarry breaking his foot has certainly put a damper on the mood heading into the postseason. Regardless of who occupies the crease, a Sullivan-coached team will be ready to start on time and give everything they’ve got from the opening puck drop. Let’s take a look at three Penguins who will need to step up in order for Pittsburgh to stand a chance at another Stanley Cup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Coyotes celebrate Ladd's 1,000th NHL game

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes held a pregame ceremony honoring forward Andrew Ladd for playing in his 1,000th NHL game. The ceremony was before the Washington Capitals-Coyotes game Friday at Gila River Arena. Ladd played in his 1,000th game Wednesday against the Blackhawks. Ladd is the 370th NHL player...
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Hellberg Adds Wild Card to Goaltending Situation

Considering that they currently average 3.79 goals-against per game, it makes sense that the Detroit Red Wings brought it upon themselves to take a look at their goaltending situation. What maybe doesn’t make as much sense is how they went about addressing it. With just a month left in...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Video Review: WSH @ ARI - 12:55 of the Second Period

Video review confirmed Garnet Hathaway’s stick was above the crossbar's height when it made contract with the puck prior to entering the net. Result: Original call is upheld - No Goal Washington. Explanation: Video review confirmed that Garnet Hathaway's stick was above the height of the crossbar when it...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Desmith
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Dan Rosen
Person
Guy Lafleur
NHL

Kaprizov gets 100th point in Wild win against Kraken

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and three assists to eclipse 100 points on the season, and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Seattle Kraken 6-3 at Xcel Energy Center on Friday. Kaprizov is the first player in Wild history to reach the milestone. He has 45 goals...
SEATTLE, WA
Reuters

Caps blank Coyotes, pull even with Penguins in division race

Conor Sheary had a goal and an assist as the Washington Capitals defeated the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 on Friday night in Glendale, Ariz. Washington (44-23-11, 99 points) pulled into a tie with the Pittsburgh Penguins for third place in the Metropolitan Division with four games remaining. John Carlson also scored...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

'CELEBRATE IT'

Craig Conroy and Johnny Gaudreau reflect on Matthew Tkachuk's incredible season. It's been a long, long time since the Flames last had a sniper this good. It you guessed it was the GOAT - Iggy himself - who last potted 40 … Spoiler alert: You'd be right. That's the...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: DeSmith Shines, Penguins Playoff Tickets Go on Sale

How do you pick a No. 1 star between a goalie who posted a 52-save shutout and a winger who pops a hat trick? The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Boston Bruins 4-0 in a multi-statement game and reclaimed possession of third place in the Metro Division. Calgary clinched the Pacific Division and opened the door for the Vegas Golden Knights to get back into the playoff picture. The Florida Panthers won their 12th game in a row, and Sportnet looked at the performance of the NHL trade deadline pickups.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Nhl Network#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The Boston Bruins#Ppg Paints Arena#The Metropolitan Division#The Washington Capitals#The Atlantic Division
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: Can the Penguins win a playoff series with Casey DeSmith in goal?

After Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith made 52 saves to shut out Boston, 4-0, at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, coach Mike Sullivan wouldn’t directly address the possibility of DeSmith starting in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Nor would winger Jake Guentzel. Nor would winger Jason Zucker. Nor would DeSmith...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Blues, Wild to meet in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Home-ice advantage still to be determined as regular-season winds down. The St. Louis Blues will meet the division-rival Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Home-ice advantage is still to be determined. The Blues have won five straight games against Minnesota and are 9-0-1 in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Bruins and Penguins wins put Caps in hole entering final week

There has not been much concern over whether the Capitals would be playing in May for a few months. The concern has long been who their opponent will be in the Stanley Cup playoffs — and right now, it looks like they could have the toughest matchup in the Eastern Conference.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Penguins

PITTSBURGH, PA - The Bruins are looking to finish off a successful two game road trip as they ready to take on the Penguins. The Penguins have not played since falling to the B's this past Saturday at TD Garden by a score of 2-1. "They haven't played since they saw us, no one likes to sit on a loss that long," said Coach Cassidy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL

Wild recalls Cramarossa from Iowa

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Joseph Cramarossa from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Cramarossa, 29 (10/26/92), has recorded 19 points (10-9=19) including two game-winning goals and 62 penalty minutes (PIM) in...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Game Preview: 04.21.22 vs. BOS

PIT: 43 - 23 - 11 (97 pts) BOS: 47 - 24 - 5 (99 pts) The Penguins return home to PPG Paints Arena to take on the Boston Bruins. Doors to the arena for fans will open at 6:00 PM, and the team will wear their white jerseys. Tonight's game is presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and fans in attendance will receive a Penguins t-shirt. The Penguins are 8-2-0 in their last 10 matchups against the Bruins here at home, and have scored four or more goals in seven of the 10 games. Pittsburgh and Boston have traded wins against each other over each of the last nine head-to-head matchups (4-5-0). The Penguins are looking for their third three-game home winning streak of the season. They went 8-0-0 at home from Dec. 11-Jan. 25 and 4-0-0 at home from Mar. 11-27.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Lehner misses practice for Golden Knights, could be available Sunday

Goalie has been out past two days because of maintenance. Robin Lehner did not practice with the Vegas Golden Knights for the second straight day on Saturday because of maintenance. The Golden Knights said they hope the goalie will be available for their game against the San Jose Sharks at...
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings give up seven goals for 10th time this season in loss to Penguins

The Detroit Red Wings have not been a particularly strong defensive team this season, to say the least. The Red Wings have now allowed a league-worst 306 goals in 79 games this season. Entering this year, Detroit had not allowed more than 300 goals in a single campaign since 1989–90 (which was also the year before the team’s 25-season playoff streak began).
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy