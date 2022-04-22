Trumbull County road closed
FARMINGTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- A road in Trumbull County is closed Friday.
Part of Stroup Hickox Road in Farmington Township is closing Friday.One killed in crash on State Route 5 in Trumbull County
Crews are replacing a culvert from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Drivers won't be able to go from Housel Craft to Geauga Portage Easterly.
