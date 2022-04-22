ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Trumbull County road closed

By Jonathan Renforth
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZHNA_0fGsehnL00

FARMINGTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- A road in Trumbull County is closed Friday.

Part of Stroup Hickox Road in Farmington Township is closing Friday.

One killed in crash on State Route 5 in Trumbull County

Crews are replacing a culvert from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drivers won’t be able to go from Housel Craft to Geauga Portage Easterly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Trumbull County, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Traffic
County
Trumbull County, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Government
Trumbull County, OH
Traffic
WTRF- 7News

Man died in fatal motorcycle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol,  20-year-old Jesse Fulton died at the scene of a motorcycle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Knox Township. Officials say Fulton was westbound on a Honda motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Traffic Accident#State Route 5#Housel Craft#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WKBN

WKBN

27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy