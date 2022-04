According to AAA’s gas tracker, gas prices stayed pretty much at bay overnight.

Prices are up about 7 to 10 cents since they dropped about a week ago, but are way down from when many were seeing prices over $5 a gallon.

Today, the national average for a gallon of gas is sitting at $4.12. In New York, it is a little higher at $4.23.

Long Island crawled up about a cent overnight to $4.13.