ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

It’s unfair, but everything TCU football does reads like a knock on Gary Patterson

By Mac Engel
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OPE3j_0fGscPvZ00

To finish the final day of spring practice, the TCU football team played kickball.

Not exactly the Oklahoma drill, or running gassers ‘til you throw up.

Somewhere Bud Wilkinson, Dutch Meyer and Darrell Royal threw up, too. Throw Gary Patterson into that group as well.

“It was amazing,” TCU senior center Steve Avila said after practice. “The only thing like that we used to do was we’d go see a movie once a year, in August.”

Every single thing the TCU football team does feels different, because most of it is different.

As such, nearly everything TCU does, and anything anyone associated with the program says, will be perceived as a criticism of the new University of Texas assistant-assistant football coach.

Because some of it is a rip on Gary Patterson. Most of it is not.

The players and coaches can’t win on this subject.

Make no mistake, a lot of TCU people are thrilled that Gary works in Austin, even if he still lives around the block. The work days, and the ever-present fear of his sometimes wicked temper, exhausted even his most loyal supporters.

“It’s a little bit more flow, a little bit less abrasive, which there’s nothing wrong with an abrasive style, but a little less abrasive, a little more teaching and a little bit more of trying to cultivate having fun but at the same time getting what you want out of it, but not making it complete drudgery, which when I played that’s just what it was,” TCU offensive assistant Doug Meacham said Thursday morning.

Practices are open. Players are permitted to talk to the media, the same for assistant coaches, all of whom want to do it to help their profile as they attempt to move up the coaching ladder.

If TCU needed any of these changes, it’s selling a program that became exclusively about one person. When you’re not Alabama or Clemson or Ohio State, you need to be selling all parts of your program beyond just one face.

The glossy, fresh new car smell with the arrival of Sonny Dykes as the new football coach still permeates every blade of grass on TCU’s football field, and every crevice in TCU’s football practice facility.

It will be that way until Sept. 2, when TCU plays Colorado in Boulder.

TCU’s spring season ends on Friday night with its spring game at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

He’s not God. If this is going to work, it’s going to take more than one season.

Most of what you hear now is as a result of the new coach coming in, and the normal verbiage that accompanies such a change.

The new strength coach is always amazing. The new coordinators are cutting edge, and the coaches let the “players be themselves.”

This is all fine until TCU loses a game or two. That’s the way it is for Lincoln Riley at USC. For Brent Venables at Oklahoma . For Brian Kelly at LSU.

And Dykes’ arrival does not change the reality of his roster, and specifically his quarterback situation.

As evidenced by what happened last year at TCU when GP “resigned” during a 5-7 season, the team wasn’t good.

The defense was one of the worst in the country, the offensive line had issues, and the QB was unable to provide an effective cover for his team’s deficiencies.

Dykes’ resume looked pretty at SMU when he found a quarterback in the transfer portal, and he has yet to do that at TCU. That’s either by choice, or because he hasn’t convinced an ex-Trojan, ex-Sooner or someone else to attend TCU.

Dykes killed it at SMU when he lured former ex-Longhorn Shane Buechele, followed by ex-Sooner Tanner Mordecai.

Do not be surprised if a new QB finds his way to Fort Worth in the next few months.

Dykes is currently saying the right things about incumbent Max Duggan , and No. 2 Chandler Morris. Dykes says one of these two is the starter, because he must.

The fact that Dykes won’t name Duggan the starter is revealing. He’s been the starter since he walked in the door, in 2019; after 32 games and 806 pass attempts as a college quarterback this should not be a conversation.

Though not a lack of effort, or caring, Duggan is not the 2022 starter today for a reason.

All coaches think they can “fix” or “correct” a player, and maybe Dykes can reach Duggan so he becomes the passer, and quarterback, the previous staff so believed is in there.

Right now, all things are possible because of the first-year head coach who has yet to lose a game.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Barry Switzer Announces Major Oklahoma Move: Fans React

Legendary Oklahoma Sooners head coach Barry Switzer announced some pretty big news earlier this week. The Hall of Fame head coach announced the formation of 1Oklahoma, which will give every Sooners football player the opportunity to earn up to $50,000/year through Name, Image and Likeness. “We changed the game in...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Colorado State
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Football
State
Oklahoma State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
On3.com

WATCH: Oklahoma drops hype video as Sooners kick off Brent Venables era with spring game

The Oklahoma Sooners will kick off the Brent Venables era on Saturday when the team participates in its annual spring game. After an eventful offseason that saw former head coach Lincoln Riley leave for USC and many other stars follow him, the Sooners are now looking to move forward. Oklahoma is fired up for Saturday’s spring game, and the team released a hype video for the contest on Saturday morning.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Patterson
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Bud Wilkinson
Person
Sonny Dykes
Person
Doug Meacham
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Shane Buechele
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: What WR market means for CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard as Dallas' Deebo?

The wide receivers are turning the NFL on its head this offseason. In this edition of News and Notes, we look at how the massive paydays being rung up by several pass-catchers could impact the Cowboys’ new WR1 twelve months from now. And while teams scramble to figure out a way to make a bid for the multidimensional services of a certain 49ers wideout, we look at how the Cowboys could perhaps DIY their own Deebo out of current running back Tony Pollard.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Rankings Reveal No. 1 Helmet In College Football

Fans across the country likely have several different picks, from Ohio State to Michigan to Notre Dame. Another one is currently No. 1, though. According to 247Sports’ rankings, the Texas Longhorns have the No. 1 helmet in college football ahead of the 2022 season. From the rankings:. Texas’ helmet...
AUSTIN, TX
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys news: PFF’s highest-graded rusher from 2021 is already in Dallas

Cowboys backup RB Tony Pollard gets highest PFF rushing grade for 2021- Lauren Barash, The Landry Hat. All signs point to Tony Pollard deserving more touches. This week, Pro Football Focus provided fans with even more reasoning to believe that Pollard deserves a chance for more snaps than given in the past. According to PFF’s unique grading system, the Cowboys’ backup running back received the highest rushing grade out of all running backs last season with a grade of 90.3. A backup grading out better than Jonathan Taylor, Dalvin Cook, Nick Chubb, and Alvin Kamara.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu Football#Gary Works#American Football#College Football#Tcu#Dutch#University Of Texas
The Spun

Look: USC’s Spring Game Crowd Is Going Viral

Some things never change. USC may have gotten a facelift this offseason by brining in Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams and a whole new staff. But that didn’t change the Trojans’ lackluster crowd attendance as of late. USC’s spring game crowd was pretty abysmal on Saturday. You’d think it’d...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

USC Spring Game Attendance Going Viral: Fans React

The USC football program has a lot to look forward to this coming season. And on Saturday, that preseason hype was made evident by the fan turnout for the Trojans’ spring game. On a beautiful day in Southern California, more than 33,000 fans came to get a peek at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How many fans attended Penn State’s spring football game?

For the first time since 2019, Penn State allowed fans to step into Beaver Stadium for a spring preview of the football team. The annual Blue-White Game is traditionally a big draw for Penn State, and the crowds that make their way into Beaver Stadium for a spring game or glorified scrimmage every April tends to rank among the nation’s best when it comes to spring game attendance figures. And this year was no different. With a reported crowd size of 62,000 fans, Penn State’s Blue-White Game will once again go in the record books as one of the top spring game...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
233
Followers
63
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy