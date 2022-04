After a few years on the shelf, legislation amending Cleveland's RTA fare evasion ordinance will likely be introduced at Cleveland City Council's Monday evening meeting. But the the local transit advocacy organization Clevelanders for Public Transit argues that the amendment, which would reduce the penalty for fare evasion to $25 from a maximum of $250 and 30 days in jail, doesn't go far enough.

