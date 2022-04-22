ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska City, NE

One Tank Trips: Earth Day

By Daisha Jones
 3 days ago
In honor of Earth Day, we wanted to remind you of past One Tank Trips we have taken that relate to the holiday.

The mission of Arbor Day Farm in Nebraska City, Nebraska, is to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees.

J. Sterling Morton and his family lived in the home that still stands on the property today. While there, you can learn all about how the idea for the first Arbor Day was created.

In the last 50 years, The Arbor Day Foundation has planted and distributed almost 500 million trees in over 50 countries.

We also wanted to remind you of Powell Gardens in Kingsville, Missouri, which hopes to provide an experience that inspires an appreciation for plants in our lives. One way they are doing so is by implementing more activities to take part in during your visit.

Powell Gardens' permanent play exhibition "Fun and Games, Play in the Gardens" offers 13 different moments for you to experience.

Another way you can honor Earth Day is by taking a bike ride at Meriwether Cafe & Bike Shop in Rocheport, Missouri. You can rent a bike that takes you along the Katy Trail, which is the country's longest recreational rail trail.

After you've embraced nature's beauty, you can grab a bite to eat inside their scratch kitchen cafe.

