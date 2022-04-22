ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Here are five ways Earth Day is being celebrated today

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EO2Vo_0fGsbKix00

Story at a glance

  • Friday is the 52nd anniversary of the first Earth Day celebration in the United States.
  • Some cities such as New York and Los Angeles are honoring the holiday by encouraging people to opt for public transportation.
  • Other cities are hosting a number of educational events to help the public understand the dire situation the planet is in and what needs to be done to save it.

It’s Earth Day, the day everyone should take some time to enjoy nature, take part in a community clean up and dwell on the fact that humanity only has a short time to do something about the climate crisis before it further damages the big blue ball we all live on beyond repair.

But here are a handful of other ways people are celebrating the 52nd Earth Day.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

  1. New Yorkers are working on some of the state’s oldest farmland

Queens Farm, which was first farmed in 1697, is honoring the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day with a volunteer service day. The farm is welcoming volunteers who would like to help sift compost, clean up the Children’s Garden, mulch, weed and listen in on apiary talks with the farm’s beekeeper.

  1. Los Angeles is encouraging residents to take public transit by offering free rides

Angelenos can celebrate Earth Day on Friday by riding Metro and Metrolink for free and do their part to lower greenhouse gas emissions by helping to take as many vehicles as possible off the road, at least for one day. Not the most glamorous way to celebrate Earth Day but opting to take more public transit therefore reducing toxic greenhouse gas emissions is deeply important for a sustainable future.

  1. New York is also temporarily closing its streets to cars, trucks and buses

Well, technically this is happening on Saturday, April 23. But the New York City Department of Transportation is closing off a number of streets across the five boroughs to vehicular traffic in order to create a network of 100 car-free streets. This tradition was first started in 2016 but on a much smaller scale in Manhattan and has since expanded. Except for the first two years of the pandemic when it was placed on a temporary hiatus.

  1. Seattle is hosting a series of online climate related talks

Apart from hosting President Biden, Seattle is doing numerous things to honor Earth Day. The nonprofit EarthDay.org is sponsoring numerous events across the U.S. this Earth Day. One of these events is an “Earth Talks” meeting hosted by Seattle University. The Zoom talks will cover a variety of topics like research and community projects to help the planet and Q&A sessions with keynote speakers Senator Rebecca Salaña and David Mendoza.

  1. San Francisco is hosting thousands in an environmental street fair

It’s no surprise that one of the greenest cities in the United States is going all out this Earth Day. The city is hosting a massive environmentally themed street festival that will host live music, show off green technology and a wealth of speakers.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
New York City, NY
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
New York City, NY
Government
Slate

The One American Serial Killer Whose Star Won’t Stop Rising

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
LINCOLN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Volunteers#Greenhouse Gas#Compost#New Yorkers#Queens Farm
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ truckers are pelted with eggs by angry California residents

“People’s Convoy” protesters were met with a less than warm welcome when they reached a Californian city, as angry residents were seen in a viral video hurling eggs at the truck drivers and their vehicles.A group of angry Oakland residents, comprised largely of young people, pelted eggs at the convoy of truckers on 22 April, said a local media report.Residents could be heard saying “Get out of our town” and throwing eggs at the convoy as it passed a Safeway supermarket in the video posted on YouTube.The “People’s Convoy” has been inspired by several similar protests that earlier took...
PROTESTS
Soaps In Depth

Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey Had the “Perfect” Getaway — See the Pics!

When GENERAL HOSPITAL’s production shut down in mid-April for the soap’s spring hiatus, Laura Wright (Carly) decided to make the most of her time off by scheduling a short vacation with her longtime beau, Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter)! The real-life love birds are used to the sunny weather of Southern California, but they traded the Pacific Ocean for the Atlantic Ocean and headed to beautiful St. Augustine, Florida, for a few days!
CELEBRITIES
simpleflying.com

Catastrophe: Feline Breaks Loose On United Airlines Boeing 737 Flight

The controversy surrounding the carriage of animals in airline cabins within the United States has quietened down lately. Arguably, with mask mandates and air rage, there are bigger fish to fry. But the vexed matter of pets traveling in airline cabins has reared its head again with news of a scratchy tabby cat breaking loose on a United Airlines flight and causing some consternation.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Hill

The Hill

545K+
Followers
66K+
Post
413M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy