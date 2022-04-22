Here are five ways Earth Day is being celebrated today

Story at a glance

Friday is the 52nd anniversary of the first Earth Day celebration in the United States.

Some cities such as New York and Los Angeles are honoring the holiday by encouraging people to opt for public transportation.

Other cities are hosting a number of educational events to help the public understand the dire situation the planet is in and what needs to be done to save it.

It’s Earth Day, the day everyone should take some time to enjoy nature, take part in a community clean up and dwell on the fact that humanity only has a short time to do something about the climate crisis before it further damages the big blue ball we all live on beyond repair.

But here are a handful of other ways people are celebrating the 52nd Earth Day.

New Yorkers are working on some of the state’s oldest farmland

Queens Farm, which was first farmed in 1697, is honoring the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day with a volunteer service day. The farm is welcoming volunteers who would like to help sift compost, clean up the Children’s Garden, mulch, weed and listen in on apiary talks with the farm’s beekeeper.

Los Angeles is encouraging residents to take public transit by offering free rides

Angelenos can celebrate Earth Day on Friday by riding Metro and Metrolink for free and do their part to lower greenhouse gas emissions by helping to take as many vehicles as possible off the road, at least for one day. Not the most glamorous way to celebrate Earth Day but opting to take more public transit therefore reducing toxic greenhouse gas emissions is deeply important for a sustainable future.

New York is also temporarily closing its streets to cars, trucks and buses

Well, technically this is happening on Saturday, April 23. But the New York City Department of Transportation is closing off a number of streets across the five boroughs to vehicular traffic in order to create a network of 100 car-free streets. This tradition was first started in 2016 but on a much smaller scale in Manhattan and has since expanded. Except for the first two years of the pandemic when it was placed on a temporary hiatus.

Seattle is hosting a series of online climate related talks

Apart from hosting President Biden, Seattle is doing numerous things to honor Earth Day. The nonprofit EarthDay.org is sponsoring numerous events across the U.S. this Earth Day. One of these events is an “Earth Talks” meeting hosted by Seattle University. The Zoom talks will cover a variety of topics like research and community projects to help the planet and Q&A sessions with keynote speakers Senator Rebecca Salaña and David Mendoza.

San Francisco is hosting thousands in an environmental street fair

It’s no surprise that one of the greenest cities in the United States is going all out this Earth Day. The city is hosting a massive environmentally themed street festival that will host live music, show off green technology and a wealth of speakers.

