ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newmarket, NH

Loughnane confident ‘rock solid’ Hello You can make Guineas impact

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0diq_0fGsaal600

David Loughnane is delighted with the way Hello You and Kingmax fared in their latest assignments at the Craven Meeting and a return to Newmarket’s Rowley Mile is up next for the former, with a bold showing expected in the Qipco 1000 Guineas.

The daughter of Invincible Spirit is available at 40-1 for the first fillies’ Classic of the season following her third to Cachet in the Nell Gwyn Stakes, but her handler was delighted with the performance, stating that 1000 Guineas day is the only day that matters.

“She’s been rock solid. I made it very clear beforehand that you never really see a horse win both the Nell Gwyn and the 1000 Guineas and it is very much all about the 1000 Guineas for us and it was very much a prep run working towards that,” said Loughnane.

“She was only 85 percent fit going into the race. She will have come on plenty for the run and has come out of it very well and it is all systems go now for May 1.”

It will be the fifth time regular adversaries Hello You and Cachet have gone head-to-head, with George Boughey’s dual winner coming out on top most recently. Loughnane is full of respect for the daughter of Aclaim, but thinks John Gosden’s Inspiral could be the one the 1000 Guineas field will have to worry about.

“Cachet was impressive in the Nell Gwyn and we have plenty of respect for her and if it comes down to the two of them, let the best horse win. But I have no doubt John Gosden’s Inspiral will take plenty of beating,” he added.

Loughnane also saw his leading three-year-old colt, Kingmax, run with credit when finishing fourth behind Native Trail in the Craven Stakes.

Twice a runner-up at two when trained by Roger Varian, the Kingman colt made an immediate impression on his first start for the Shropshire-based handler when winning impressively at Kempton last month and could now be tried over further, with Loughnane believing that is where his future lies.

“He’s come out of the race really well, the handicapper has put him up 15lb after the run and he’s now rated 101,” said the trainer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43HoCP_0fGsaal600
Rossa Ryan aboard Kingmax ahead of the bet365 Craven Stakes (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

“He’s a horse we’ve loved since day one and I was under no illusions we were going to beat Native Trail.

“I always felt he would be a better horse once we stepped him up to 10 furlongs and that’s very much the way he looked and the way he ran in the Craven. But look, it was an exceptional run and he has some nice entries coming up, so we’ve plenty of options.

“Personally, I would be leaning towards the Dante and see how we go, but I’ll sit down with the owners (Amo Racing) and consider all options.”

Loughnane has made a fine start to the 2022 season, especially in the juvenile ranks, where two of his first five two-year-old runners have found the scoresheet.

One of those is Carmela, a £37,000 yearling, who knew what the job entailed when making a winning debut at Yarmouth.

The trainer has high hopes for the daughter of Tasleet, who could have a date at Royal Ascot on the agenda later this season. She was just over two lengths clear of the opposition at the finish on her first appearance and could take a step into deeper waters next time.

“I’ve liked her from day one, I loved her from the moment I laid eyes on her in the parade ring at Doncaster Sales and she hasn’t put a foot out of place since,” said Loughnane.

“Her sire was a very tough sprinter and she looks to have taken after him. We’re very happy and hopefully there is more to come.

“There’s a long way to go before she is a Royal Ascot filly, but she certainly took a big step in that direction at Yarmouth. We’ll have a look at something else before then and the Marygate at York is the obvious choice, but nothing is set in stone just yet.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Romantic Proposal returns with stylish Woodlands verdict

Romantic Proposal made a perfect return to action with a smooth success in the Listed Anglesey Lodge Equine Hospital Woodlands Stakes at Naas. Winner of the Flying Five last term, Romantic Proposal was last seen finishing down the field on heavy ground in the Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp last October.
ANIMALS
newschain

Sir Gerhard and Dysart Dynamo aiming to extend Mullins’ winning run

Sir Gerhard and Dysart Dynamo give Willie Mullins the ace hand in his bid for a fifth straight victory in the Bective Stud Champion Novice Hurdle. The Closutton handler has unsurprisingly dominated the opening Grade One of the Punchestown Festival, with Hurricane Fly (2009), Faugheen (2014) and Douvan (2015) among his eight previous winners overall.
SPORTS
newschain

Kidnap suspect known to missing Katie Kenyon, say police

A man arrested by police searching for a missing woman is said to be known to her. Katie Kenyon, 33, from Padiham, Burnley, has not been seen by her worried family since last Friday morning. Detectives at Lancashire Constabulary have been granted a further 36 hours to question a 50-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newmarket, NH
newschain

Patrick Mullins anticipating tough Punchestown task for Chacun Pour Soi

Patrick Mullins feels he may have a tall order on his hands in taking on Energumene with Chacun Pour Soi in the William Hill Champion Chase at Punchestown. Though scintillating when landing this prize 12 months ago and again when winning the Grade One Dublin Chase at Leopardstown in February, he unseated Mullins when going well five from home in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham.
SPORTS
newschain

Kylie Jenner testifies she warned brother about Blac Chyna

Kylie Jenner testified on Monday that she expressed concerns to her brother Rob Kardashian about his new girlfriend and soon-to-be reality TV co-star Blac Chyna. Ms Jenner said she had heard Ms Chyna had a tendency to abuse drugs and alcohol and become violent and had gotten a possible glimpse of it herself.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Bob Olinger steps up in search of Festival double at Punchestown

Bob Olinger is the star attraction in the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase as Henry de Bromhead steps his unbeaten chaser up to three miles for the first time at the Punchestown Festival. Heading into the Cheltenham Festival with a perfect record over the larger obstacles, the seven-year-old appeared...
SPORTS
newschain

Russian aggression is threat to Europe’s security, warns EC president

Russia’s aggression in Ukraine is a direct threat to Europe’s security, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to India. “Targeting and killing innocent civilians. Redrawing borders by force. Subjugating the will of a free people. This goes against core principles enshrined in the UN Charter,” Ms von der Leyen said in a speech to the Raisina Dialogue, a geopolitics conference in New Delhi. “In Europe, we see Russia’s aggression as a direct threat to our security.”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nell Gwyn
Person
Roger Varian
newschain

Ambulances and more medical supplies donated to Ukraine

New ambulances, funding for health experts and more medical supplies are being donated to Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced. The UK is sending 22 new ambulances to Ukraine equipped with paramedic kits and medical grab bags after previously sending 20 ambulances three weeks ago. The ambulances are due...
CHARITIES
newschain

MPs frustrated as national security adviser quizzed over Nowzad evacuation

MPs quizzing the Government’s national security adviser expressed frustration as they were met with a lack of clarity over who authorised the evacuation of animal charity staff from Afghanistan. Sir Stephen Lovegrove was accused of giving evidence that was “opposite” to that supplied by top civil servant Sir Philip...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guineas#Rock Solid#Royal Ascot#Inspiral
newschain

Owen and Palmer harbouring high hopes for new partnership

Michael Owen and Hugo Palmer have been thrilled with the start their new association has made and have big ambitions going forward. Palmer replaced Tom Dascombe at Owen’s Manor House Stables and is already among the winners, which bodes well considering half his string have had to settle into new surroundings.
SPORTS
newschain

Trio back on Earth after charter trip to space station

Three wealthy businessmen have returned from the International Space Station with their astronaut escort, wrapping up a pricey trip that marked Nasa’s debut as a B&B host. Flying back in a SpaceX capsule, they splashed down in the Atlantic off the Florida coast to close out a 17-day tour that cost them 55 million dollars (£43 million) apiece.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
newschain

Kim Jong Un vows to bolster nuke capability during parade

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his nuclear forces at “maximum speed” and threatened to use them if provoked. He made the remarks in a speech he delivered during a military parade that featured a long-range missile and other weapons, state media reported on Tuesday.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Josh Moore could undergo back surgery after positive progress

Josh Moore’s condition is reported to have “further stabilised” and the rider could now undergo back surgery. Moore suffered multiple injuries when parting company with Gleno at the sixth fence in the Rising Sun Veterans’ Handicap Chase at Haydock on April 16. He underwent a successful...
SPORTS
newschain

Meghan’s father Thomas Markle says he has a right to meet his grandchildren

The Duchess of Sussex’s father has said he and the Queen have a right to meet the children of Meghan and the Duke of Sussex. Thomas Markle, 77, said he is planning to fly over to the UK in June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and while he is here he hopes to meet members of the royal family and his grandchildren – Archie and Lilibet – for the first time.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy