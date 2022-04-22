ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

French presidential candidates enter final day of campaign

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NyJcN_0fGsZii100

The finalists for France ’s presidency, President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen, traded blows on the last day of campaigning Friday as they tried to convince undecided voters why their political agenda — and not their rival's — is the right choice.

Macron, the center-right incumbent, laid into the nationalist challenger he is set to face in a Sunday runoff, accusing Le Pen of trying to divide France over Islam. Le Pen has proposed to ban Muslim headscarves in public and wants to give French citizens priority over foreigners in receiving housing and job benefits.

“The far right lives off fear and anger creating resentment. It says that excluding parts of society is the answer,” Macron told France Inter radio.

The two candidates made their final pitches to the French electorate as all campaigning and opinion polling must end by midnight on Friday. A first-round vote on April 10 led to Le Pen and Macron facing each other Sunday in a rematch of the 2017 presidential election runoff.

During his final campaign speech, delivered deep in France’s southern heartland, Macron described the election as a “referendum for or against a secular, united, indivisible Republic." He presented himself as a guardian of democratic values and the rule of law, and hinted that Le Pen posed a threat to freedom of expression.

Le Pen, who was behind Macron in the latest opinion polls, campaigned in her northern France stronghold in a last-ditch effort to close the gap. In a a gritty mood, she lashed out at Macron's planned pensions reform, which she described as an effort to make the French work forever.

“The French, with Emmanuel Macron, will end up with life," Le Pen said. “This reform of Emmanuel Macron is a deep social injustice."

A big question marks is how many of France's 48.7 million eligible voters won't cast ballots because of their aversion to both Macron and Le Pen, a choice often colloquially compared to deciding “between the plague and cholera.”

Macron acknowledged that Le Pen had alacrity and resonance among some voters, adding that “she has managed to draw on some of what we did not manage to do, on some of the things I did not manage to do to pacify some of the anger, respond quickly to what voters want.”

In a bid to seduce working-class voters who cast some 7.7 million votes for left-wing candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon in the first round, Macron has watered down a campaign pledge to progressively raise the retirement age in France to 65.

Macron, a former banker depicted by critics as friend to the rich and oppressor of the poor, now says he will consult with unions before deciding on the new legal retirement age.

Macron received a warm welcome in Figeac, where Mélenchon came in second place in the first round of voting. but suddenly paused in his speech to address protesters who deployed a banner opposing the privatization of state services.

Macron told them he did the opposite during the coronavirus pandemic and exhorted them to think about their right to protest before they cast their ballot on Sunday.

“You should congratulate yourselves for living in a democracy where you can challenge an acting president, a candidate," Macron said. “And I hope it can continue. Because on the 24th of April, with another candidate, it will be a different choice."

Earlier, Le Pen was in Etaples, at a marketplace near Le Touquet — a pointed choice on the final day of campaigning given that it is the constituency in which Macron himself votes.

The National Rally leader displayed a combative spirit following a bitter televised debate with Macron this week that buoyed some of her poll numbers.

Speaking on C-News, Le Pen called on the French to read her manifesto and wake up to the failures of Macron's five-year term. She responded to criticism that her policies did not hold up under scrutiny.

“I call on the French to check for themselves and form an opinion by reading what I propose to do to respond to the rampage that was Emmanuel Macron,” she said.

———

Follow AP’s coverage of the French election at https://apnews.com/hub/french-election-2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
The Independent

An election too close to call: Macron wilts under pressure from a resurgent Le Pen

After coasting comfortably in the pole position of France’s presidential election contest, incumbent Emmanuel Macron now finds himself in deep trouble with just days to go before the first round of the vote, according to surveys and political analysts.Mr Macron upended French politics five years ago by defeating the candidates of the mainstream centre-left and centre-right parties which had dominated the country for decades. But he is not generally liked by the electorate, and he may barely win re-election.A Harris Interactive poll, conducted during the first days of April, showed him winning a hypothetical second-round match-up against far-right candidate Marine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Daily Mail

Marine Le Pen vows fines for Muslims who wear headscarves in public as poll shows she has closed the gap with Macron ahead of French election

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen vowed Thursday to issue fines to Muslims who wear headscarves in public, as candidates made a final push for votes three days ahead of an election seen as increasingly close. President Emmanuel Macron built what seemed an unassailable lead ahead of the first...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islam#France Inter#French#Muslim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Place
Europe
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Poll: More than half of American voters think Biden compromised by China

A new poll shows that most Americans believe President Joe Biden is compromised by China due to his family’s personal business dealings with the communist nation. According to a nationwide survey conducted April 5-8 by The Trafalgar Group, 52.3 percent of Americans agree that it is “very likely” Biden is “conflicted/compromised when dealing with China due to the Biden family’s personal business dealings in China.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC News

ABC News

619K+
Followers
149K+
Post
337M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy