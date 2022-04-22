Duluth Police Identify Five Found Dead In Home

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — Police in a western Wisconsin city are telling the community to stay vigilant after the murder of a little girl. Ten-year-old Iliana Peters, who went by Lily, was found dead by police at about 9:15 a.m. Monday in a wooded area near the Leinenkugel Brewery in Chippewa Falls, which is 90 miles east of the Twin Cities. She was last seen by family members at her aunt’s house on the 400 block of North Grove Street. She was supposed to be heading to her home on the 50 block of East Birch Street. Police, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s...

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI ・ 58 MINUTES AGO