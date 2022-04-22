Denver rapper DJ Cavem’s new album sows seeds against food injustice — literally

Denver born and raised rapper FBP Moe, aka Moses Phillip Fernandez Jr. (or Moses Baca), is on the run from the law after nine of his associates were arrested by a Denver law enforcement task force last week. Fernandez is a leading member of the Few But Plenty collective, which he described as "a one-of-a-kind family" of collaborators in a 2019 interview with Westword. But the group, which includes several other rappers with "FBP" in their monikers, is now being called "a violent criminal enterprise" by Michael Gaskill, the commander of the RAVEN (Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network) task force that made the arrests.
