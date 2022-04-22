ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to stream this weekend: 'Gaslit,' 'They Call Me Magic'

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8btx_0fGsXnC400

April 22 (UPI) -- Starz will release Gaslit, starring Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell, who almost blew the lid off of the Watergate scandal, and Apple TV+ will release They Call Me Magic, a docuseries about NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson, this weekend.

Among other highlights this weekend, Netflix will stream a special, Oprah + Viola, and HBO will air Season 3 of Barry, featuring co-creator Bill Hader as Barry Berkman, a hitman turned aspiring actor in the dark comedy crime drama.

Here's a rundown on some of the TV shows that will be released this weekend.

'Flight Attendant' Season 2 --HBO Max

After solving the murder of Alex Sokolov (Michael Huisman) in Season 1, flight attendant Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) joined Alcoholic's Anonymous. The Flight Attendant Season 2, out now, picks up with Cassie nearing one year of sobriety and now a CIA asset.

'Oprah + Viola' -- Netflix

Viola Davis, 56, will share with Oprah Winfrey how she prayed for her husband, Julius Tennon, before meeting him in the special airing on Friday, after a friend encouraged her to pray for the type of man she wanted.

'Heartstopper -- Netflix

The television adaptation of the Heartstopper, featuring a young LGBTQ romance based on Alice Oseman webcomic and graphic novels of the same name, will air on Friday. The romantic comedy follows Joe Locke's Charlie and Kitt Connor's Nick, as their relationship develops.

'They Call Me Magic' -- Apple TV+

A four-part documentary series about the former NBA player Earvin "Magic" Johnson will premiere on Friday. It will follow his journey from his beginnings in Lansing, Mich., to the Los Angeles Lakers team, to his HIV diagnosis, to how he became a successful entrepreneur.

'Gaslit' -- Starz

Julia Roberts will star in a new series about a little-known story at the heart of the Watergate scandal, Gaslit, premiering on Sunday. Roberts will play the role of Martha Mitchell, who became known as "Martha the Mouth," and almost blew the lid off the Watergate Scandal.

'Barry' Season 3 -- HBO, HBO Max

The third season will pick up on Sunday in the wake of Season 2, which saw Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root) tell Barry's acting coach that Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), that Barry killed Janice Moss (Paula Newsome), a detective and Gene's love interest.

'The Man Who Fell to Earth' --Showtime

The series, starring Chiwetel Ejiofer, who plays an alien who travels to Earth seeking water for his home planet, will premiere on Sunday. The story is based on a Walter Tevis novel of the same name, and was previously adapted as a 1976 film starring David Bowie.

