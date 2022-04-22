ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Santa Claus is coming … to Congress?

By Reid Wilson
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41FYZs_0fGsXZmm00
Tweet

A two-term city council member who helped implement community policing strategies in the New York Police Department, ran security for a U.S. territory and served on a panel of defense experts at the Federal Emergency Management Agency wants to take his experience to Washington in a special election to be held later this year to replace the late Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska).

His name is Santa Claus.

Claus, 74, is among the 48 candidates who filed to run for the remainder of Young’s term earlier this month. He will face off against a who’s-who of Alaska politics, including former Gov. Sarah Palin (R), former Senate Majority Leader John Coghill (R), surgeon Al Gross (I), state Sen. Josh Revak (R) and former Interior Department official Tara Sweeney (R), in a first-of-its-kind primary election in which the top four contenders, regardless of party, advance to an August ranked-choice runoff.

The others have connections and support in the state’s small political world. The powerful Alaska Native Corporations back Sweeney, while Young’s widow backs Revak, both of whom co-chaired Young’s campaign. Palin, though she hasn’t appeared on an Alaska ballot since the 2008 presidential election, has backing from former President Donald Trump.

But Claus, born Thomas O’Connor in Washington, D.C., before moving to New York City and a Connecticut boarding school, has a resume unlike any of the others.

In an interview this week, Claus detailed an eclectic professional history that began shortly after he graduated from New York University, where he completed doctoral coursework in educational communication and technology, though he never got around to writing his dissertation.

He served as a special assistant to the Deputy Police Commissioner in New York City, where he helped implement community policing strategies under then-Mayor John Lindsay (R) in the late 1970s. At the time, New York police cars were black and white; a study out of Kansas City showed residents reacted better to cars painted in a light blue, a scheme the city uses even today.

“Back then, they were really making efforts and putting money where their mouths were to improve community relations,” Claus said. “I was only 23 when I was appointed, so it was kind of a baptism by fire.”

He served as the founding director of the Terrorism Research and Communications Center, a group of volunteer academics who sought to understand and disrupt or counter the foundations of terrorist groups operating both at home and abroad. As a part of that work, he was appointed to FEMA’s National Defense Executive Reserve, though he said his group’s approach went unheeded by national security officials.

“We felt it was better to talk to terrorists and terrorist groups to find out why they were dong what they were doing and see what the underlying issues were,” Claus said. “Back then they didn’t want to hear it.”

“Every single thing we brought to their attention has come to pass,” he said. “That changed my perspective on how government agencies tend to work.”

Disillusioned, O’Connor moved to the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he won a job as chief of safety and security at the territory’s port, overseeing two international airports and four marine ports.

“We were addressing issues like alien smuggling, drug smuggling, things like that,” he said. “A lot of illegal immigrants, a lot of other drugs would get into the United States because there wasn’t any real assistance from some of the federal agencies.”

After stints managing a radio station in Telluride, Colo., and as vice president of a public television station in Lake Tahoe, O’Connor was looking for something new. He had become a monk, and in 2004, he had grown a beard that came out a bushy white; friends encouraged him to play the role of Santa Claus to cheer up children.

A fortuitous walk down the street erased any doubts.

“I was walking to the post office and I was praying, like monks tend to do,” he said. “I was asking god what I should do with the gift, this appearance. and about 20 seconds after I finished my prayer, this white, nondescript car came up. This fella drove by and shouted, ‘Santa, I love you!”

That day, he called the county to explore how to legally change his name. Then he launched a 50-state bus tour, seeking out governors, senators and members of Congress to buttonhole on issues of children’s health and welfare.

“That tour was pretty well received, so I knew I can capture the attention of independents, Republicans and Democrats, because I’ve done it,” he said. “It’s kind of a powerful tool. It sounds ridiculous at some level, but it’s very, very powerful.”

Santa felt he belonged at the North Pole, and the small town of about 2,200 people near Fairbanks welcomed him. He served as a senior park ranger for the borough park system nearby, and a stint on the Alaska Public Broadcasting Commission. Along the way, he met Young, whom he says he admired for Young’s membership in the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, though they didn’t agree on much else.

“He asked me back then if I was going to run against him, because he’d heard I would. I said no,” Claus said. “He was a tough one to move out of there, if you will.”

But when Young died on an airplane flight from Los Angeles to Seattle last month, Claus said he thought he could bring his experience to Congress. He does not plan to fundraise; his only campaign expense has been the filing fee he paid to get on the ballot, and he asks potential volunteers to operate on their own.

“I don’t like that whole fundraising campaigning stuff for anybody to do if they’re in office. Why are we paying legislators to campaign and fundraise instead of doing their jobs?” he said.

Initially, Claus only planned to run for the remaining four months of Young’s term. But amid what Claus called a groundswell of support, he said he is now considering a longer political career.

“They’re trying to convince me to run for the full two year term,” Claus said. “If I do that, I would pledge to do it without the fundraising and campaigning aspect to it during the special election term. So I would just be there representing them.”

Claus describes his politics as in line with those of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), though he has not asked Sanders for an endorsement. He supports legalized marijuana, which Alaska voters approved in 2014; an expanded child tax credit; a wealth tax; and the PRO Act. His experience battling Facebook, which kicked him off its platform repeatedly, and Twitter, which has denied him a blue checkmark, has him interested in the power and role of social media companies.

“Social media platform issues are fascinating,” he said.

And though he opposes war, he says Alaska’s geographic position will make it an epicenter in years to come amid rising tensions with Russia and climate change that is putting new focus on the Arctic Circle.

“Alaska’s a pretty big defense center up here,” he said. “Alaska’s going to be a big deal over the next couple of years, and I think I have enough experience and perspective and attitude to represent the folks up here in Alaska.”

The state’s new all-party primary and ranked-choice runoff system has opened new opportunities for outsider candidates, Claus said. Big money will mean less in a system in which voters get to rank candidates, and Alaskans are far less likely to follow the partisan instincts of voters in the Lower 48 — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) won re-election in 2010 as a write-in candidate, after losing the Republican primary; two of the state’s last seven governors have been independents, and the state House has been controlled by a coalition that includes Democrats, Republicans and independents.

So now Santa sees an opportunity to bring some Christmas cheer to Washington.

“Here’s a chance for voters to circumvent the party system and actually vote for somebody they think would do some good without all these external pressures and money,” Claus said. “Isn’t that going to be a swift kick you know where?”

Comments / 2

Theresa Wood Feske
3d ago

If he’s been part of the establishment, then I have my doubts. But, he can take Brandon’s place. I’ll take Santa Claus any day. 🤣🤣

Reply
2
Related
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
Salon

Sarah Palin accuses Ketanji Brown Jackson of being "ill-prepared" for questions: "It's insulting"

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. (Kris Connor/Getty Images) Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson appears to have the votes to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, as three Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, — are set to vote with every Democrat. She brings with her a trove of legal experience, including the first Supreme Court nominee in decades to have served as a public defender.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Alaska Government
City
Fairbanks, AK
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
John Coghill
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Bernie Sanders
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Republican Party#University Of Alaska#Alaska Senate#Alaska Fairbanks#City Council#Interior Department
The Independent

Voices: Why it might be a long, long time before the Democrats have another Black woman Senator

When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court yesterday, plenty of members of the Congressional Black Caucus were on hand, including one who hopes to be on the floor next year: Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, who is running a long-shot race against Florida Senator Marco Rubio.Vice President Kamala Harris’s return to the Senate to preside threw into sharp relief the upper chamber’s dearth of Black women’s voices, who (as I said in Thursday’s column) could serve as a vital counterweight to right-wing attacks. Speaking to your dispatcher, Demings railed against how Republicans like Senators Josh...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

'If your wife is an admitted and proud contributor to a coup, maybe you should weigh that in your ethical standards': Pelosi tears into Clarence Thomas when asked if he should resign over wife Ginni's texts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at her Thursday press conference when asked if he should resign over his wife Ginni's texts. She first said of Thomas, 'I don't think he ever should have been appointed,' before expressing that she thought Congress should look into a provision of the House-passed H.R. 1 that would create a code of ethics for Supreme Court justices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

545K+
Followers
66K+
Post
413M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy