ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

End of Title 42 could make it harder to cross southern border

By Rebecca Beitsch
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1r2r_0fGsXI1f00
Tweet

The Biden administration is preparing a return to pre-pandemic border enforcement, a change officials and immigration advocates say will make the border harder to cross, not easier.

The administration hasn’t changed its plan for responding to a potential uptick in migration following the lifting of Title 42 – but it has changed its messaging.

The Trump-era policy permitted the expulsion of migrants without allowing them to seek asylum, and the administration’s plan to rescind the policy by May 23 has caught flak from both sides of the aisle.

Border hawks have painted the policy as a necessary tool to keep immigrants out of the country. Some Democratic senators have joined their Republican colleagues in battering the administration for a lack of plan to deal with the possible surge in migration to the border.

But White House officials have begun to telegraph that their post-Title 42 response will actually lead to tougher immigration enforcement, a position long held by immigration and border security experts.

“We have immigration laws that existed before Title 42,” said Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy counsel at the American Immigration Council.

“It’s very easy to forget that but Title 42 has barely been around for two years.…There are a lot of people who seem to think that ending Title 42 means adopting a blank slate of immigration policies, but there are laws and policies that are on the books that I will note have been used for people who can’t be expelled under Title 42 and that are going to be used a lot more after Title 42 ends.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in March outlined how it would increase its logistical response at the border for everything from shelter, to transportation to personnel and processing capacity. It’s a team needed both to do intake for asylum seekers and to begin deportation proceedings for others.

Lawmakers have all but ignored the administration’s plans, but the White House has said surge in resources will be necessary as it looks to deport any migrant without cause to remain in the U.S., and to prosecute repeat unauthorized border crossers.

The core of the administration’s plan is a return to border enforcement based on immigration law, rather than Title 42’s purported basis on public health policy.

“Let me reiterate again – Title 42 is not an immigration authority. It was a public health directive determined by the CDC. With Title 42 in place, a significant percentage of migrants have re-attempted to enter the United States illegally following their rapid expulsions because they were not placed in immigration proceedings, not processed through our system, and ultimately faced no consequences for attempting to re-enter the country illegally,” a White House spokesperson told The Hill.

Privately, the administration has argued to allies this is a tougher immigration stance.

A return to Title 8, as regular border processing is known, would automatically fix at least two of the top flaws in the Title 42 policy: it triggered repeat border crossings by individuals, and it crippled the U.S. asylum system.

The Trump administration had sought to shrink the asylum system from the get-go, derisively referring to the policy of releasing prospective asylees into the United States as “catch and release.”

As part of that administration’s efforts to respond to the pandemic, Trump immigration policy architect Stephen Miller convened policy discussions to involve the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in border management, implementing a hardline interpretation of the executive’s emergency public health powers to quickly expel – rather than process and deport – migrants at the border.

While blocking asylum claims, the quick expulsions reversed progress made in combating surreptitious crossings by no longer criminalizing repeat unauthorized entries to the United States.

After Title 42 is lifted, migrants who are deemed to have legitimate asylum claims will be allowed to enter the U.S. and await their appearance date in the immigration court system, which currently has a yearslong backlog.

That process, although derided as “catch and release” by immigration hawks, is a complicated path for migrants.

“The idea that getting rid of Title 42 means ‘allee allee in free’ is again a propaganda victory of the right wing media ecosystem, which has had too much influence over the mainstream media coverage because the administration is not engaged in it,” said Frank Sharry, founder of America’s Voice, a progressive immigration advocacy group.

While asylum seekers can spend years living and working legally in the United States before the courts decide their case, they are technically a short step away from removal from the country, if their case is denied or they are otherwise deemed ineligible for asylum.

“If you present at a port of entry, and you say ‘I’m seeking asylum, I’m an asylum seeker,’ what happens to that person? They’re put in immigration proceedings, or issued what’s called a notice to appear – that’s a charging document. It charges you with violating the immigration laws,” said Karen Tumlin, founder of Justice Action Center, a courtroom immigrant advocacy group.

“Now, a lot of them are released because they’re not a threat to the United States and they’re not a flight risk. We don’t have detention capacity and it would be a horrible use of our resources to detain those folks. That doesn’t mean it’s not a civil immigration violation,” added Tumlin, who litigated against the Trump administration’s termination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

And immigrants who do not present a valid asylum case will be placed in expedited removal proceedings, which, though not as speedy as Title 42, will still lead to their deportation, and, if they again cross illegally between a port of entry, could face felony illegal reentry after removal which carries prison time.

“There will still be people who are released at the border and put into immigration court proceedings to have their case heard because asylum is a legal process and the Biden administration has no more right than the Trump administration to simply deny people their right under the law,” Reichlin-Melnick said.

“While expedited removal is a policy that is often used poorly and has many flaws and that we certainly don’t endorse, expedited removal offers the Biden administration significantly more ability to impose long lasting consequences on people who cross the border who are not seeking asylum.”

The claims from some senators that the U.S. should retain Title 42 because the Biden administration has no plan has irked some refugee and immigration advocates.

Advocating to keep Title 42 is arguing in favor of quashing a legal right to the U.S. asylum system, said Sunil Varghese, policy director of the International Refugee Assistance Project.

“[Politicians] are saying that refugees, predominately Black and Brown refugees, cannot even ask for asylum if they get to the U.S., and should actually be expelled, without any immigration process, back to the country they are fleeing because of the risk they in particular would spread COVID into the U.S.,” he said.

“The incongruity and perhaps the intent is plain. Proponents of Title 42 see it as a border control measure, when it is actually a Trump and Steven Miller-era xenophobic policy to keep out refugees of color and from particular nationalities.”

And for Reichlin-Melnick, claims there is no plan to address migration rings hollow.

“There is a plan the Biden administration has said they have a plan. And that plan is, by and large, surging resources to the Border Patrol to avoid overcrowded Border Patrol cells like we saw in spring of 2021,” he said.

“That said it’s not a plan to stop people from coming to the border. It’s a plan to respond to the numbers and ensure that people are treated well…. There are people who would say that that’s not the right plan, that they shouldn’t be doing a plan that simply stops migrants from coming. That’s not feasible.”

Comments / 5

Kelly Dilulo
3d ago

90% of so called Asylum seekers are not eligible for Asylum. They should set up more processing places to expeditiously determine that before they come into America and start having babies.

Reply
14
Margie Wade
3d ago

Blah, blah, blah. We're actually supposed to believe that our current government is going to be sending illegals back? Please tell me another one, I need a good laugh.

Reply(1)
8
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Asylum Seeker#Border Patrol#Border Crossings#Immigration Policy#Democratic#Republican#White House
Daily Mail

Migrants answer Joe's call: First caravan sets off from Mexico bound for the US after Biden revealed he would end Title 42 on May 23 amid fears the army will be needed to control the flood

Hundreds of migrants who have been stranded in Tapachula, Mexico for weeks said they are planning to set off to the U.S. in a caravan on Friday after Joe Biden announced he would end the Trump-era policy that allowed instant expulsion of asylum-seekers at the U.S. southern border on May 23.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

18 MORE states join lawsuit suing Biden for his 'reckless' decision to overturn Title 42 that will be a 'disaster' for the country as migrant caravans continue north

Eighteen more states have signed onto a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration to stop it from lifting the Title 42 health order for the southern border amid concerns it will bring in a huge flux of migrants. Originally filed by Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri, the case, in the U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
Salon

Nine words that shook the world: What was Joe Biden thinking?

Ever since Joe Biden ended his speech in Poland on Saturday night by making one of the most dangerous statements ever uttered by a U.S. president in the nuclear age, efforts to clean up after him have been profuse. Administration officials scurried to assert that Biden didn't mean what he said. Yet no amount of trying to "walk back" his unhinged comment at the end of his speech in front of Warsaw's Royal Castle can change the fact that Biden had called for regime change in Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Mexican cartels 'invading' US, 'taking over' cities: Former DEA special agent

Former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Derek Maltz said Mexican cartels are "invading" the United States Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." The cartels are "invading our country," he told host Jesse Watters. "They're taking over our cities. They're building up market share. They have an ongoing marketing campaign to maximize profits like any other business operation. And they do not care about the death of our kids."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Leader of El Chapo's assassin squad nicknamed 'Grim Reaper' - who was linked to THOUSANDS of murders over four-year period in Mexico border town - is sentenced to life in prison by Texas court

The former head of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán's Sinaloa Cartel assassin squad -who was linked to thousands of murders in northern Mexico over a period spanning just four years - will be spending the rest of his life in a United States prison. Mario Iglesias-Villegas was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

The Hill

545K+
Followers
66K+
Post
413M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy