Knox County Revises Paving Schedule

RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A run-off election will be held for the police chief of Rayville. The election is between incumbent Willie L. Robinson Senior and Markus Turner. KTVE spoke with both candidates about their vision for public safety. The results from the March 26th election show incumbent Willie L. Robinson Senior secured 39% of […]

RAYVILLE, LA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO