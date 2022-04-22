ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

One injured during carjacking, shooting in north Charlotte, officials say

By WBTV Web Staff
WBTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured after being shot in north Charlotte, authorities said. According to...

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 5

Just Talking
3d ago

Hey Democrats where’s the “Violence Interruptors” and the constant take back our streets. Democrats should be way more concerned about this an education than changing street names. Changing street names doesn’t change behavior

Reply(2)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing. The remains of Liliana "Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader''s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.He also warned the public that a threat to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Shooting#Medic#Wbtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Lily Peters, Missing Wis. Girl, Found Dead; Police Investigating As Homicide

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — Police in a western Wisconsin city are telling the community to stay vigilant after the murder of a little girl. Ten-year-old Iliana Peters, who went by Lily, was found dead by police at about 9:15 a.m. Monday in a wooded area near the Leinenkugel Brewery in Chippewa Falls, which is 90 miles east of the Twin Cities. She was last seen by family members at her aunt’s house on the 400 block of North Grove Street. She was supposed to be heading to her home on the 50 block of East Birch Street. Police, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy