One injured during carjacking, shooting in north Charlotte, officials say

The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing. The remains of Liliana "Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader''s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.He also warned the public that a threat to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 HOURS AGO