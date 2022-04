Back in his “Magnum PI” days, star Tom Selleck never really focused on wooing the ladies. But his co-star John Hillerman said they were infatuated regardless. John Hillerman and Tom Selleck spent a lot of time together on the “Magnum PI” set. Hillerman starred as Major Domo Higgins, Magnum’s close friend on the show. It sounds like that friendship translated into the relationship between the actors themselves, who would hang out outside of “Magnum PI” too.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO