ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Billionaire B&M boss to retire from discount chain after 18 years

By Mark Sweney
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rv4gF_0fGsS1mg00
Left to right: Simon, Bobby and Robin Arora Photograph: Tunc Sengun / HPC Images

Simon Arora, the billionaire co-owner and chief executive of B&M, the discount chain that cemented its place as one of Britain’s most successful retailers during the pandemic, is to retire.

The 52-year old, who runs the business with co-owner Bobby with involvement to a lesser extent from youngest sibling Robin, is to stand down early next year after 18 years running the chain.

Simon and brother Bobby, 50, acquired the business from Phildrew Investments in late 2004 when it was an ailing regional chain of 21 stores and built it into a retail empire of 1,100 shops in the UK and France. It is listed on the FTSE 100 with a market value of more than £5bn.

The retailer, which sells everything from food to toys, DIY supplies and gardening products, has more than 600 stores in the UK and a further 500 in France. The brothers are estimated to be worth £2.5bn.

“Having firmly established a strong, entrepreneurial culture and built a talented and experienced senior management team, Simon wishes to plan for retirement,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

In January, SSA Investments, the family office of the Arora brothers sold shares worth £234m, having sold a stake worth £214m a year earlier. The family still owns a 7% stake in the business, which listed on the Londonstock market in 2014.

Brother Bobby will remain as group trading director while Robin has a seat on the board.

Simon has previously described the family’s background as the “classic immigrant story”. His father emigrated to the UK from New Delhi in the 1960s with “£10 in his pocket” and went on to set up several businesses and “what money he made he spent on educating his kids”.

“He also loved talking to his sons about business and commerce, and he filled us with ambition and self-confidence.”

Simon studied law at Cambridge and his early career included a stint at the management consultancy McKinsey. Bobby went straight into the family cash-and-carry business after school.

Before hitting the big time with B&M, the brothers, who grew up in Sale, Manchester, had already enjoyed success. In the 1990s they established a successful wholesale business, Orient Sourcing, which imported cheap homewares for high street chains, eventually selling it for £30m.

Acknowledged as one of the retail sector’s “pandemic winners”, B&M thrived during the crisis when its stores were granted “essential” retailer status and allowed to stay open through multiple lockdowns.

Its low prices and out-of-town locations struck a chord with shoppers, who spend more than £4bn a year in its stores, and it is expected to continue to fare well as the cost of living crisis hits consumer spending.

The success during the pandemic saw the brothers and other shareholders receive hundreds of millions in dividend pay outs as profits soared.

The retirement of the eldest brother will bring to an end an immensely successful two-decade business relationship with brother Bobby.

“There’s a Punjabi saying from our childhood that we both believe in: ‘One plus one equals 11’,” Simon has said of the relationship. “Bobby has been shoulder to shoulder with me throughout my business career, and I do believe we have both been more effective by virtue of that relationship.”

“We like to keep it simple,” Simon has said of the B&M formula for success. “We sell name brands that our customers recognise; we have direct sourcing, so there’s no middleman; and we have good retail standards.”

The company said on Friday that chair Peter Bamford would lead the process to find a new chief executive, and would consider both internal and external candidates. Shares fell 6% after the announcement, making B&M the biggest faller on the FTSE 100 on Friday morning.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Shelf shock: soaring supermarket prices shoppers find hard to swallow

From dog food to coffee, readers are reporting some basic goods’ prices are rising by far more than inflation. Inflation is rampant, and supermarket prices are no exception. Shoppers are returning to stores to find old favourites have leapt in price from one week to the next. The cost of consumer goods is spiralling at such a rate that retail analysts have coined a new term, shelf shock.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B M#Retirement#The Billionaire#Hpc#Phildrew Investments#Ftse#Ssa Investments
BBC

Supermarkets set limits on sale of cooking oil

Some supermarkets are limiting how much cooking oil customers are able to buy as supplies are hit by war in Ukraine. Tesco is allowing three items per customer. Waitrose and Morrisons have limited shoppers to two items each. The majority of the UK's sunflower oil comes from Ukraine and disruption...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Chip Chick

These Chocolates Are Being Recalled

Well, if you already went out and bought chocolate to fill your Easter baskets and eggs this year, make sure what you got wasn't just recalled!. A global chocolate producer, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., which produces Ferrero Rochet chocolates, as well as Kinder brands, and acquired candy superpower Nestle, in 2018, has recently issued a recall for two of its products.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
BGR.com

Major deodorant recall: Stop using these Suave deodorants immediately

The last time we warned you about using dangerous deodorants at home, we talked about the Brut and Sure recall. That recall action followed the detection of elevated levels of benzene in those deodorant brands. More than a month later, it’s now time to pay attention to your deodorants again, as Unilever announced a recall for two Suave brands. Like the Brut and Sure recall from a few weeks ago, this new recall also involves elevated levels of benzene.
LIFESTYLE
Cadrene Heslop

Big Department Chain Down To Only 3 Stores

Over the last decade, many iconic American businesses have closed. During the pandemic, reports by USA Today said thirty firms shut down operations. The global disruption affected most industries. Some niches include retail, hospitality, dining, and real estate. Some of the closes were temporary and others permanent. The lockdowns occurred to well-established brands and businesses closely associated with surrounding communities. (source)
AVENEL, NJ
Salon

The best budget buys from Aldi, according to Reddit

Aldi, for the uninitiated, is an international grocery chain known for quirky shortcuts that provide some pretty unmatched savings. This can include inserting a quarter into your shopping cart to incentivize putting it back in its proper location, bagging your own groceries with your own bags at the end of your transaction and more industrial-feeling, warehouse-style stores. Bringing all of these factors into consideration, the store which could be considered a distant cousin of Trader Joe's (familial ties back in the motherland!) offers some great values on everyday goods. Here's what the folks on Reddit say are the absolute best buys if you'd like to check out the German retailer yourself.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Guardian

The Guardian

249K+
Followers
65K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy