Calif. homeowner heard odd noises over the winter but didn't investigate

SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Heavy machinery tore away at concrete while other excavators piled up metal in the Sagamore neighborhood of Superior. The homes were destroyed in the Marshall Fire in December 2021. “I’m impressed with the speed that they’re moving,” said Ricardo Miranda, as he and his wife Melissa drove through their levelled neighborhood for a look at progress. “I think it’s pretty well organized the way they’re running down the street and just cleaning up.” (credit: CBS) His endorsement was no complete however. He was wondering how to get word through to crews to ensure they removed caissons that had supported...

SUPERIOR, CO ・ 44 MINUTES AGO