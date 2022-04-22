Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times on Bethlehem Lane, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting.

Just before 2 a.m. Friday, Winston-Salem police got a call about a shooting on Bethlehem Lane. When they arrived, they found a man lying in a parking lot, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition, with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the initial investigation indicates that the victim was in the parking lot hanging out with some other people when he was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.