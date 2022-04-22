ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, MA

Police: MA woman posed as health aide to steal from seniors

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

RANDOLPH, Mass. (AP) – Police in Massachusetts say they have arrested a woman on charges that she posed as a health aide and stole dozens of pieces of jewelry and other valuables from seniors.

Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag says 36-year-old Anne Rose Fleurant of Weymouth faces charges including identity fraud, receiving a stolen credit card and improper use of a credit card.

Authorities say they recovered dozens of pieces of jewelry, designer handbags and other valuable items.

Thefts were reported at several living centers, and police believe more victims may unaware of the thefts. Several of the victims have dementia. Police say they are working to return the stolen items.

Image Courtesy: Randolph Police Department
Image Courtesy: Randolph Police Department

