Get the best boards, beers, sandwiches and more at these local spots. The precious, sweet season known as summer in Chicago is nearly upon us, and with it, we'll all be looking for ways to spend as much time outside as possible. When you've had your fill of sipping cocktails at hidden patios and rooftop bars or need something more chill after an exciting summer street festival, why not take a blanket and some snacks and have a picnic in one of Chicago's best parks? Whether you're going for an elaborate cheese and charcuterie board to go with your summer movie or concert or looking for some takeaway gourmet sandwiches to complement a relaxing afternoon with friends, these markets and restaurants will help you level up your park picnic and make it a summer highlight.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO