SHIFT ATL is Hosting First Atlantic Merch Pop-up on Saturday

(Atlantic) In 2019, a group of young women started the organization SHIFT ATL, which stands for social, housing, infrastructure, financing, and transformation. The seven-member board of directors purchased the Telegraph Building at 14 E. 4th Street, formerly known as The Downtowner, and renovated the structure into an Airbnb.

Jessie Shiels, President of SHIFT ATL, outlines the mission statement for this organization.

SHIFT ATL rented Airbnb in partnership with CASS Health until the end of April; it will become an actual Airbnb, accommodating eight people. Shiels says the facility already has 14-bookings through the end of the year.

The lower-level commercial space is currently without a tenant. Still, the organization has ideas for what they would like to occupy this space and are excited about the potential this space holds for the community of Atlantic.

Additionally, in January 2021, SHIFT ATL purchased their first “flip” house on Hazel and sold the house for a nice profit. Shiels says the non-profit organization had around $400,000 of expenditures projected to be debt-free following the Summer Soiree; event this summer.

Shift ATL is also hosting their first Atlantic Merch Pop-up Shop on Saturday, April 23, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at The Telegraph building, located at 14 E 4th Street.

This pop-up shop is open to the public and includes complimentary beer sampling from Full Fledged Brewing Company from Council Bluffs and Kinship Brewing Company from Des Moines. Lunch and snacks will be available from a Des Moines-based food truck, Off the Griddle.

SHIFT ATL will be unveiling a line of Atlantic-branded merchandise available for purchase, such as t-shirts, long sleeve shirts, crew-neck sweatshirts, coffee mugs, pint glasses, baseball caps, and keychains, tea towels, postcards, and more! These are one-of-a-kind items that will be first-come, first-served, and likely won’t be reprinted.