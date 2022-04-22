Georgia Softball set to host LSU in big SEC weekend series at The Jack

Georgia Softball Georgia during a game against Texas A&M at the Jack Turner Softball Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

#14/13 Georgia (36-9, 9-6)

vs. #21/21 LSU (28-16, 8-7)

Dates: April 22-24, 2022

First Pitch Times:

Friday – 6 p.m., EDT

Saturday – 2 p.m., EDT

Sunday – 12 p.m., EDT

Location: Athens, Ga.

Stadium: Jack Turner Stadium

Admission: FREE (no tickets required)

Media Information

Streaming: SEC Network+ (Friday)

Play-by-play: Kaleb Frady

Analysis: Kristina Wyatt

TV: ESPNU (Saturday, Sunday)

Play-by-play: Courtney Lyle

Analysis: Danielle Lawrie

Live Stats: GeorgiaDogs.com

Twitter Updates: @UGAsoftball

Complete Game Notes Attached

No. 14/13 Georgia softball welcomes No. 21 LSU to Jack Turner Stadium for a three-game top-25 series this weekend. The Bulldogs and Tigers open the series Friday evening at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s 2 p.m. game and Sunday’s noon game will air nationally on ESPNU live from Athens.

Follow the Bulldogs

» Friday’s game will stream live on SEC Network+. Kaleb Frady (play-by-play) and Kristina Wyatt (analysis) will be on the call.

» Saturday and Sunday’s games will air live on ESPNU. Courtney Lyle (play-by-play) and Danielle Lawrie (analysis) will be on the call. The games will stream live on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

» Live stat links can be found on the softball schedule at GeorgiaDogs.com.

» Live Twitter updates will be available on the official Twitter page of Georgia softball, @UGAsoftball.

This Week’s Promotions

» Admission to every home regular season Georgia softball game is FREE. No tickets are required. Seating is first come, first served.

» Friday, April 22

- The first 400 fans receive a ‘47 brand UGA hat

- The first 150 UGA students receive free food

» Saturday, April 23

- Coach Lu Harris-Champer Recognition

- The first 200 fans receive a free t-shirt

- Balloon artist and face painter on the concourse pregame

» Sunday, April 24

- Dad & Daughter Day #3 - Registration FULL

- Balloon artist and face painter on the concourse pregame

BULLDOGS BULLETIN

Series History

» Georgia trails the all-time series 25-41

» Georgia is 14-15 against LSU in Athens in the series

» The Bulldogs will look to snap a seven-game losing skid to the Tigers

» LSU has won 11 of the last 12 meetings dating back to 2014; prior to that, Georgia had won 11 of the previous 12 games

» The Bulldogs last won a series against the Tigers in 2013 in Athens, winning both games played

A Look at What’s Ahead

Georgia will host Furman next Wednesday, April 27 in the final midweek game of the season. First pitch against the Paladins is set for 6 p.m. at Jack Turner Stadium. The Bulldogs will travel to Auburn, Alabama for the final road series of the season next weekend, April 29-May 1.

Let’s Recap

A two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning off the bat of Lyndi Rae Davis lifted Georgia over USC Upstate Wednesday evening, 5-3. Sara Mosley’s hot streak continued with two hits and driving in three of Georgia’s five runs. Her 14th home run of the season puts her in the team lead in the category. Lacey Fincher also added two hits in the game. The pair combined for 50 percent of Georgia’s eight hits. Madison Kerpics worked three and two-thirds innings in her start in the circle, allowing two runs on four hits. Britton Rogers earned the win in the circle, working four and a third innings out of the pen, allowing just one run on three hits. Rogers fanned five Spartans in her outing.

Dogs Dig the Long Ball

Georgia slugged 16 home runs in five games of the Bulldog Classic (3/4-3/6). Prior to the weekend, Georgia ranked 18th in the country with 1.31 home runs per game. After the weekend, the Bulldogs skyrocketed to fifth nationally and first in the SEC with a 1.76 average. The Bulldogs hit eight against South Carolina then seven against Tennessee. Georgia’s 1.80 average currently ranks eighth nationally and second in the SEC. Georgia is one of five schools nationally with at least four players with 10-plus home runs this season. Georgia’s home run leaders Sara Mosley (14) and Lacey Fincher (13) rank top 10 in the SEC. The Bulldogs have hit multiple home runs in 27 games this season.

Georgia in the Polls

Georgia held at No. 14 in the Week 10 USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll and at No. 13 in the USA Softball/ESPN.com poll. The Bulldogs’ RPI also stayed at 18.

Georgia Top 10 Nationally in Offensive Averages

The Bulldogs currently rank top five nationally in batting average (.330), on-base percentage (.416), slugging (.618), and scoring (7.11 runs/game). Georgia ranks third in the SEC in batting average while checking in second in slugging, on-base percentage, and scoring.

