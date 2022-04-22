ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Driver crashes into Glenville church, flees after accident

By Julia Bingel
cleveland19.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver is on the run after crashing his car...

www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Car rests at 45-degree angle after PA crash

DUQUESNE, Pa. (WJW) — A car rested at what looks like a perfect 45-degree angle after a crash in Pennsylvania late Sunday morning. Crews arrived at the scene at around 10 a.m. on Miller Avenue in the city of Duquesne to find the driver unharmed, according to a Facebook post from the West Mifflin #2 […]
DUQUESNE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Accidents
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

One dead after ATV crash in Stark County

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Stark County with two all-terrain vehicles. Steven Blouir of Canton was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash happened at around 10 p.m. Saturday on State Route 172 at Evening Star Avenue in Osnaburg Township, according to a […]
STARK COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Traffic Accident
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing. The remains of Liliana "Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader''s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.He also warned the public that a threat to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

McDonald’s murder suspect now in custody

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The suspect in the shooting death of a McDonald’s employee is now in custody, Lorain police confirmed to FOX 8. James Kimbrough III was wanted since January for killing the 24-year-old woman while she sat in her vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot near the intersection of Route 254 and Abbe Road […]
LORAIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy