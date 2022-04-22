ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 22:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Starr by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 03:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:42:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Starr THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL STARR COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
STARR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 22.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 13.8 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Starr by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Starr The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Starr County in Deep South Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 859 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Las Lomas, or 7 miles northeast of Rio Grande City, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rio Grande City, Garciasville, La Puerta, Ringgold Middle School, La Victoria, Fort Ringgold County Park, Starr County Sheriffs Office, Las Lomas, Rio Grande City Fire Department and Santa Cruz. This includes US Highway 83 between mile markers 820 and 828. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STARR COUNTY, TX

