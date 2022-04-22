ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland mom drives teen son to hospital after he was shot in the leg

By Julia Bingel
cleveland19.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Thursday evening after he was shot...

www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 9

Cora Ida Dora
3d ago

You gotta wonder why this concerned mom allowed her 14 year son out At 10:45 ,wandering the streets,on a school night at that.The city’s problems all start at the baby mama’s crib.This kid was probably an “A” student?

Reply(1)
7
Ikena Owonago
3d ago

why was the boy out at 10:45pm and where the mom's Husband or the boys Father smdh sick of single mothers

Reply(4)
6
