Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Small hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hidalgo; Starr The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas Northeastern Starr County in Deep South Texas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 845 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near La Reforma, or 16 miles southwest of Rachal, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Puerto Rico, La Gloria, La Reforma, Santa Catarina, San Isidro, Santa Elena and Delmita. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HIDALGO COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO