Spring Valley, NY

Alert Center: Litter cleaned in Spring Valley after Rockland issued violation

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
New images show violation notices from the Rockland Building and Codes Office having an impact in areas of Spring Valley.

Previously, images showed the sides of some streets in the area were littered with things like car seats, wooden pallets, and tires.

Recent images show the area is now spotless.

The county says they issued violation notices to property owners, who then cleaned up.

If members of the public would like to submit a complaint about possible code issues within the village of Spring Valley, they can be submitted to 845-364-3700.

