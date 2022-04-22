ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Partly cloudy and breezy, warm, dry weather continues this weekend

News4Jax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloudy at times with increasing onshore wind. Brief showers possible as cloudy skies develop along area beaches, I-95. Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures this afternoon. Windy conditions decrease after sunset. The onshore flow and gusty...

www.news4jax.com

KRQE News 13

Warm and breezy evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our May weather continues this evening. Highs have climbed into the upper 70s for Albuquerque, middle 70s for Santa Fe, and 90° for Roswell. This warmth is record-breaking for some cities and will continue another day before major changes begin. This evening, expect more clouds to build into the state as southwest wind speeds increase as well. They’ll stay somewhat elevated throughout the night giving us another mild start to our Monday. We’ll begin the day with a pocket of clear skies, but lower-level clouds will quickly arrive later in the afternoon from the southwest. Peak wind gusts will top 25-40 mph with red flag warnings in effect for our eastern counties. These strong winds will help us reach another day with late spring/early summer weather. Highs will rise to the middle 70s for the RGV, 90° for southeast NM, and upper 60s for Taos and Santa Fe.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Warm, Dry Weather Sticks Around For Another Day With Potential For More Wind

By First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie DENVER (CBS4) – Today in the area of the NCAR Fire, we are expecting lighter winds with gusts this afternoon in the 15-20 mph range. We are expecting low humidity again today and even drier conditions tomorrow. Daytime temperatures will once again be well above normal in the mid 70s in Boulder. Overnight, calm winds, temperatures in the 30s and an increase in relative humidity all worked in the firefighter’s favor. (credit: CBS) In the Denver metro area, we are expecting another warm and dry day ahead with temperatures above normal across the state. The normal...
DENVER, CO
News4Jax.com

A lucky few may see showers, High risk of Rip Currents along our beaches

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with above seasonal temperatures. Becoming breezy as the onshore flow returns. The sea breeze could spark a shower or two near and along Highway 301 to I-75 late this afternoon, evening. Today: Partly cloudy and warm with showers possible inland, 20 percent. Afternoon highs...
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

1-2-3 punch of possible rain gets stronger each time

A building upper ridge combined with some wind nearer the mountains aids in a Tuesday warm up. Highs will reach the 60s to low 70s. The exceptions will be in eastern Montana / Wyoming / and the Dakotas in areas that still have a lot of the weekend snow on the ground. These area will stay in the upper 40s to low 50s.
MONTANA STATE

