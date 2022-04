GODFREY - Current and potential Lewis and Clark Community College Criminal Justice Program students will receive a hands-on experience into the dynamic world of criminal during an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29. The event, held in Haskell Hall on LCCC's Godfrey campus, will feature much more than general information about the program. A panel of criminal justice professionals that includes representatives from law enforcement, corrections, juvenile and department of social services will give their insights and answer questions.

GODFREY, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO