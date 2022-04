Feeling a little less than fit after the winter? You’re not alone. A lot of people have joined gyms, but the gym isn’t for everyone. There is a great way to exercise at your own pace and you can enjoy the sights and history of the Hudson Valley while you do it. Have you thought about hiking? There are some great places to hike here in the Hudson Valley. One of those places, Hyde Park, in the heart of Dutchess County, has some amazing trails that are also rich in history.

