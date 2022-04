ORLANDO, Fla. — First responders rescued a baby, the mother and grandmother from a fire on the third floor of an apartment building — and it was all caught on camera. After arriving to the scene, Deputy Puzynski with the Orange County Sheriff's Office heard the woman call out for help, so he began climbing the outside balconies to rescue the baby from the fire. He was able to reach the mother and baby, and with help from other deputies on the ground, brought the baby to safety.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO