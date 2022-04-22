ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache County, AZ

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 22:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1100 AM CDT. Target Area: Iron The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint) affecting Iron County. For the Paint River...including Crystal Falls (Paint)...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt continue. * WHERE...Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint). * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, 5600 - cfs - Waterfront park areas near the M-69 bridge and low lying areas along the river in Crystal Falls become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:10 AM CDT Monday the stage was 6.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.7 feet just after midnight tonight. - Action stage is 5.5 feet. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IRON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Brown FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 21:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. .Rain and snow melt has combined to create river rises on the Two Rivers River. Moderate flooding is anticipated at this time with a crest expected to occur by mid to late week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Two Rivers River near Hallock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 807.0 feet, Storm sewer valves at 175 bridge, 4th St S, and the cemetery are closed and portable pumps are set up. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 806.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Monday was 806.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 807.5 feet early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 802.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Marion; Shelby FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
KNOX COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keams Canyon, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
County
Navajo County, AZ
City
Tuba City, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
County
Coconino County, AZ
County
Apache County, AZ
City
Kayenta, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Atascosa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Atascosa County through 1045 PM CDT At 958 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Charlotte, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Charlotte, Christine, Campbellton, McCoy, Davis and Hindes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith Critical Fire Danger Returns On Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pennington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge affecting Pennington County. .The Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge has crested and begun to fall. River levels will remain within Minor flood stage before dropping into Action stage by midweek. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.5 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 12.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Monday was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 9.8 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 21:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. .A secondary rise in the Pembina River at Walhalla is currently being observed. This will lead to a continuation of Minor flood stage that is expected to persist throughout the remainder of the week into the weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 11.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM CDT Monday was 11.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 11.5 feet and then begin rising just after midnight tonight. It will then rise again to 11.9 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will fall to 11.1 feet and then begin rising early Monday afternoon then rise again. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Valley#Mesas#Little Colorado River#Wind Advisory
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines, Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Des Moines; Louisa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 13.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Wednesday morning to a crest of 14.0 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Boone, De Kalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is uncertainty on how long cloud cover will linger tonight. If the clouds remain thicker than forecast in some portions of the Freeze Warning area, the threat of a widespread impactful freeze will diminish. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; Grundy; Kane; Kendall; La Salle; Lee; Livingston; McHenry; Ogle; Winnebago FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Major flooding is occurring on the Red River at Oslo. Crest will get close to flood of record. The current forecast places the crest at 38 feet, roughly 3 tenths of a foot below flood of record. Crest is anticipated to be closer to the end of the week before waning into the weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 37.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM CDT Monday was 37.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 38.0 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 15.1 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 22:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1100 AM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton Observed flooding changed to Minor severity for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Chassell affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. For the Sturgeon River...including Sidnaw, Alston, Chassell...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Chassell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, The river begins to overflow onto Sturgeon River Road...Rajala Road...and Aho Road * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:10 PM EDT Monday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:10 PM EDT Monday was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 10.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.0 feet on 04/08/1999. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Starr by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Starr The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Starr County in Deep South Texas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 833 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of El Sauz, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include El Sauz, Roma High School and Roma Creek. This includes US Highway 83 between mile markers 800 and 804. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STARR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 00:06:00 Expires: 2022-04-28 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches from the northeast to northwest coast of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Jim Hogg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brooks; Jim Hogg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN JIM HOGG AND SOUTH CENTRAL BROOKS COUNTIES At 840 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of La Reforma, or 14 miles southwest of Rachal, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include El Coyote Ranch Airport and San Rafael Ranch Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 00:06:00 Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northern Culebra and eastern St. Croix. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 22.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 13.8 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. .The Sheyenne River at Kindred continues to rise. River levels will reach Minor flood stage by early Tuesday and continue to rise throughout the remainder of the week. Moderate flood stage will be possible by the weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River near Kindred. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Many roads underwater, including most of 55th St SE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 15.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue rising to 20.2 feet Monday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York Critical Fire Danger Returns On Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy