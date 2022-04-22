ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconino County, AZ

Wind Advisory issued for Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 07:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Palo Duro Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Palo Duro Canyon FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND MOST OF THE WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * Affected Area...In Texas...Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...As high as 3 to 5. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions are possible starting around Noon on Monday and then ending around 9 PM Monday evening.
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 11:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Isolated amounts around 15 inches possible over the highest elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 6000 feet. * WHEN...Until Midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Crest remains at 48.0 feet. River rises are ongoing in Grand Forks and are expected to continue through midweek before beginning to wane moving into the weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at East Grand Forks. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 48.5 feet, Second Ave NE at 2nd St NE closure to be constructed. Bygland Road at Murray Bridge closure to be assembled. Murray Bridge closed. (East Grand Forks) * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 45.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Monday was 45.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 48.0 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 13:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Western Mogollon Rim; Yavapai County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Much of northern Arizona. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Localized areas of minor tree damage and power outages are also possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is likely across northeast Arizona, including portions of I-40 from Winslow to Holbrook.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Atascosa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Atascosa County through 1045 PM CDT At 958 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Charlotte, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Charlotte, Christine, Campbellton, McCoy, Davis and Hindes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith Critical Fire Danger Returns On Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Marion; Shelby FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
KNOX COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Brown FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Jim Hogg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brooks; Jim Hogg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN JIM HOGG AND SOUTH CENTRAL BROOKS COUNTIES At 840 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of La Reforma, or 14 miles southwest of Rachal, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include El Coyote Ranch Airport and San Rafael Ranch Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 21:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. .A secondary rise in the Pembina River at Walhalla is currently being observed. This will lead to a continuation of Minor flood stage that is expected to persist throughout the remainder of the week into the weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 11.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM CDT Monday was 11.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 11.5 feet and then begin rising just after midnight tonight. It will then rise again to 11.9 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will fall to 11.1 feet and then begin rising early Monday afternoon then rise again. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hidalgo, Starr by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hidalgo; Starr FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR WESTERN HIDALGO AND EASTERN STARR COUNTIES At 1035 PM CDT, Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen across much of eastern Starr County. Although the heaviest rainfall has moved south of Starr County into northeast Mexico, areas of flash flooding are still ongoing within the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rio Grande City, McCook, Garciasville, La Grulla, Santa Catarina, Puerto Rico, La Reforma, San Isidro, La Gloria, and La Victoria. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines, Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Des Moines; Louisa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 13.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Wednesday morning to a crest of 14.0 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Starr by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Starr The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Starr County in Deep South Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 859 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Las Lomas, or 7 miles northeast of Rio Grande City, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rio Grande City, Garciasville, La Puerta, Ringgold Middle School, La Victoria, Fort Ringgold County Park, Starr County Sheriffs Office, Las Lomas, Rio Grande City Fire Department and Santa Cruz. This includes US Highway 83 between mile markers 820 and 828. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STARR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 00:06:00 Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northern Culebra and eastern St. Croix. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Extensive flooding of agricultural land is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 24.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 24.8 Mon 7 pm CDT 22.5 19.2 16.1
MADISON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .Major flooding is anticipated on the Red River at Drayton. Crest is expected to be at least above 42 feet. Ongoing rises are anticipated for the entire forecast period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 36.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM CDT Monday was 36.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 42.8 feet Sunday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Henderson; Mercer The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 13.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Wednesday morning to a crest of 14.0 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 00:06:00 Expires: 2022-04-28 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches from the northeast to northwest coast of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York Critical Fire Danger Returns On Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 22:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. For the Sturgeon River...including Alston, Chassell...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Monday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.3 feet on 05/02/1972. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI

