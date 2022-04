INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few flurries and clouds early this morning, but we’ll see sunshine for the afternoon. TODAY: We have a chilly start to your Sunday with temperatures starting out in the 20s. There’s a chance for a few very light flurries early this morning along with some cloud cover. Clouds will clear this afternoon and we’ll end the weekend with a lot of sunshine. Temperatures stay well below the seasonal normal. Look for highs in the lower 40s with breezy winds out of the northwest.

