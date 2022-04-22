Von Ormy businesses targeted in a string of burglaries help lead police to suspect

A woman expected a payment of $3,000 for smuggling one migrant through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint, according to an arrest affidavit. Kenya Elizabeth Rodriguez, 18, was arrested and charged with smuggling of a person by criminal conspiracy. A blue Ford Escape arrived at the Interstate 35 checkpoint at about 4:55 p.m. March 31. Agents said the vehicle had four visible occupants. Authorities identified the driver as Rodriguez. She stated they were on their way to San Antonio. Further investigation revealed that one passenger was a migrant who had crossed the border illegally. Rodriguez added that a friend was going to pay her $3,000 for smuggling the migrant, according to court documents.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 18 DAYS AGO