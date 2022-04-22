ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Von Ormy, TX

Von Ormy businesses targeted in a string of burglaries help lead police to suspect

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVON ORMY, Texas – Von Ormy police have made an arrest in a series of burglaries impacting businesses along Interstate 35 over the past two months. Casey Homer, a Von Ormy business owner, said the string of burglaries that impacted businesses multiple...

