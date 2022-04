Nearly a quarter of free-to-use ATMs have vanished since 2018 and almost half of bank branches have been earmarked for closure since 2015, according to Which?The consumer group said customers who rely on face-to-face banking services and cash to pay for everyday essentials are at risk of “being cut adrift”.The UK Government has previously said it will legislate to protect the future of cash, and Which? is calling for this to happen in the Queen’s speech next month.Unless legislation is introduced urgently, the ability to access, spend and deposit cash could be permanently lost for many consumersLetter written by Which?The...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 5 HOURS AGO